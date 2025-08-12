2025 Yezdi Roadster is ‘Born Out of Line’ – a performance classic, designed on the Yezdi philosophy

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces the Yezdi Roadster 2025, the latest addition to brand Yezdi, an Indian challenger in the classic segment

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces the Yezdi Roadster 2025, the latest addition to brand Yezdi, the true Indian challenger in the classic segment, and proudly ‘Born Out of Line’, starting at Rs 2.09 lakh. The Yezdi Roadster dares to challenge conventions and thrives on individuality, with its bold design, powerful performance, and six factory- backed custom combinations with more than 50 combination options.

Its “Born Out of Line” design represents a deliberate departure from the predictable, creating a machine with an imposing new silhouette, sculpted fuel tank, and wider rear tires. The iconic twin-barrel exhausts deliver the unmistakable Yezdi pops and bangs, while the chopped rear fender and bold ‘69’ decals pay tribute to the brand’s rich legacy of pure motorcycling.

The Roadster also disrupts its category with over 6 factory custom combinations and over 20 plug-and-play accessories that allow riders to personalise their machines to suit their style. From modular seating options to customisable handlebars, visors, and crash guards, the Roadster is built to be uniquely yours. Riders can seamlessly switch between a minimalist scout-styled tracker solo seat and a touring-friendly dual setup in minutes, an innovation that combines style and practicality. Premium touches such as the Faravahar insignia on the tank and behind the single seat celebrate Yezdi’s Parsi heritage, adding authenticity and luxury to its design.

“The Yezdi Roadster is a wolf in wolf’s clothing. The memories of a Yezdi rumbling through Indian roads and hearts never really went away. The cool dads and lads rode on real roads, on a real bike and created real stories. Their first job, first fall, first love was all on a Yezdi. Yezdi has been a way of life, an attitude, a thought, since inception, born as a challenger in a monopolistic market. Renegades who dared to carve their own path made Yezdi their cultural emblem,” said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “The new Roadster is ‘Born Out of Line’ to become the call of the wolf to all the new-age wildcards. With a bold design, cutting-edge performance, and touring-ready engineering, the Yezdi Roadster is a war cry for those who chart their own course, your tribe is calling.”

At the heart of the Roadster is the all-new 350 Alpha2 Liquid-Cooled engine, tuned to deliver 29PS and 30Nm for an exhilarating yet smooth ride. The first-in-segment 6-speed gearbox and assist & slipper clutch ensure effortless gear shifts, whether you are navigating city streets or cruising on highways.

Designed for touring, the Roadster offers a 12.5 litre fuel tank with a range of over 350 km, ensuring chasing the horizon is effortless. The centre-forward footpegs create a relaxed riding triangle, perfect for long hours in the saddle, without compromising on sporty handling. Every aspect of the Roadster is engineered to provide a seamless blend of power, comfort, and control.

The Roadster continues to set the benchmark for braking and handling in its segment. Equipped with best-in-class dual-channel ABS from Continental, it features 320mm front disc brakes and 240mm rear disc brakes that ensure precise stopping power. The telescopic front suspension and dual rear shocks are calibrated for stability and comfort, while its 795mm seat height and optimized ground clearance strike the perfect balance between accessibility and commanding road presence.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster comes backed by the Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, an industry-first initiative that reflects the company’s confidence in its engineering and long-term reliability. It includes a standard 4-year/50,000-km warranty, optional coverage for up to six years, one year of roadside assistance, and a host of other ownership benefits, available at close to 450 service stations across India.

Variants and Color Options: Tailored to Your Personality

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is available in two distinct variants:

Standard Variant: Designed for bold individuality, available in four striking colours and price: Sharkskin Blue (₹ 2,09,969): Vibrant and youthful, perfect for standing out. Smoke Grey (₹ 2,12,969): A glossy, balanced option for understated elegance. Bloodrush Maroon (₹ 2,16,969): A signature Yezdi colour, rooted in heritage. Savage Green (₹ 2,21,969): A dark, sporty favourite among enthusiasts. Premium Variant: The Shadow Black (₹ 2,25,969) is a study in stealth in all matte black, with exclusive blacked-out trims, multi-functional blinkers that double as taillights; Comes with multi-functional blinkers that double as tail-light, in a forward- looking design.

Customisation: Make It Truly Yours

Every rider is unique, and the Yezdi Roadster offers a host of accessories to personalise your motorcycle:

Handlebars: Choose between hydroformed standard handlebars for enhanced strength or a wider straight handlebar for a commanding cockpit feel.

Visors & Cowls: Short and tall touring visors, paired with headlight cowls, for added wind protection and style.

Crash Guards: Twin-rod crash guards with framed sliders for enhanced safety.

Touring Accessories: Solo rider and pillion backrests, rear racks, and multi-functional blinkers are all available to enhance touring convenience.

Peace of Mind, Guaranteed

The comprehensive programme includes a 4-year/50,000-km standard warranty, extended coverage options of up to six years, one year of roadside assistance, and a range of ownership benefits reflecting Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ confidence in the Adventure’s engineering excellence and long-term reliability.

The company has expanded its sales and service network to 300+ touchpoints for easy access and maintenance.

SOURCE: Mahindra