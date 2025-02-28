2025 Nissan Sentra named to Consumer Reports 2025 Annual 10 Top Picks list

The 2025 Nissan Sentra has been named to the Consumer Reports 2025 Annual 10 Top Picks list, recognized in the Small Car category for its value, safety features and overall driving experience

Sentra stood out for its extensive standard safety technology, ride quality, fuel efficiency, and spacious interior. Consumer Reports highlighted its strong combination of features at an accessible price point.

Each vehicle named to the Consumer Reports Top Pick list received the non-profit, research, testing, and advocacy organization’s highest Overall Score in its respective category, which factors road test results, reliability and satisfaction rankings from the publication’s owner survey, and industry crash test performance. Vehicles also must include standard Automatic Emergency Braking.

The 2025 Nissan Sentra comes with the reassurance of class-exclusive standard Safety Shield® 360 technologies1, including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. A stylish exterior complements a roomy and well-equipped interior, with best-in-class front legroom2 plus available Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

With a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $21,5903, Sentra is economical and easy to own, offering up to 40 mpg highway on S and SV grades4. The 2025 Sentra is covered by the convenience of Nissan Maintenance Care, which includes up to three oil changes for two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first5.

AutoPacific Segmentation. 2025 Nissan Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors in the Mainstream Compact Class (excluding electric vehicles). Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites. Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2025 Nissan Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors in the Mainstream Compact Class (excluding electric vehicles). Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites. All prices are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes $1,140 destination and handling charges, tax, title, license and options. Dealer sets actual price. 2025 Sentra S, SV EPA Fuel Economy Estimate 30 City/40 Highway/34 Combined. 2025 Sentra SR EPA Fuel Economy Estimate 30 City/38 Highway/33 Combined. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. Nissan Maintenance Care is included with the purchase or lease of a new 2025 Nissan vehicle, excluding Nissan EVs. Coverage provided through Security+Plus Protection Plans. Includes Genuine Nissan oil and oil filter. Read a sample Security+Plus contract at your dealer, and read your actual service contract because its terms, conditions, exclusions, and limitations control. Nissan, the Nissan Logo, and Security+Plus are registered trademarks of Nissan North America, Inc. ©2024 Nissan Extended Services North America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: Nissan