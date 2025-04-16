2025 Mustang Mach-E unleashed; New colours, more space

Mustang Mach-E gets electrifying updates for 2025 with three bold new colours and alloy wheel upgrades for base and Premium models

Ford is enhancing the Mustang Mach-E1 for 2025, giving customers more of what they have been asking for.

Sporty styling additions, more interior space and a new heat pump to optimise energy consumption, especially in cold weather, are added to the 2025 Mustang Mach-E line-up following feedback from customers already experiencing the fun and freedom of the rebellious electric SUV.

The 2025 Mustang Mach-E is bursting with personality thanks to three vibrant new exterior colour options: Velocity Blue, Molten Magenta, and Terrain. A sleek, black-painted splitter is added to the front, and the GT model also boasts a sporty new black front grille. Striking alloy wheel designs are even more accessible, with base models now featuring wheels previously exclusive to Premium trims, and Premium models offering optional 19-inch, black-painted alloy wheels for a bold look.

“We’ve built strong relationships with our customers over the last four years, and continue to make upgrades based on their feedback,” said Donna Dickson, Mustang Mach-E chief engineer. “We’re dedicated to giving them the best version of Mustang Mach-E possible, and that means giving them features they have been asking for, like the new heat pump and more interior space up front.”

Inside, as well as a refreshed SYNC 4A2 interface, the gear selector has been moved from the centre console to the steering column, with the wiper and indicator controls moved to a new “Superstalk”. This frees up additional storage space in the centre console and creates a cleaner look.

The addition of a heat pump, located in the front of the Mustang Mach-E, enables more energy-efficient cabin heating, which has benefits particularly in colder weather. By reducing the drain on the battery, the heat pump has the potential to help increase the vehicle’s driving range.

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s first ever full electric passenger vehicle arrived in Europe in 2021 and has gone on to sell almost 90,000 units across the region3. The latest update is part of the continuous focus on delivering the Mustang Mach-E customers are asking for, whether through over-the-air software updates or hardware upgrades.

SOURCE: Ford