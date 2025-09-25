2025 LA Auto Show® to showcase the leaders defining the future of mobility during AutoMobility LA®

Main Stage Presented by Cox Automotive to feature Honda x LA28, Lucid, Pivotal, ARC Boats, and PAVE, all streamed globally via CarBuzz

The AutoMobility LA ® Main Stage, presented by Cox Automotive, is set to bring together the most influential leaders in the automotive industry to share insights on electrification, AI, autonomy, and the future of mobility. The official media and industry day of the Los Angeles Auto Show, AutoMobility LA returns Thursday, November 20, 2025, to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“AutoMobility LA brings together the voices that are shaping what comes next for transportation and we’re thrilled to present a program that delivers real thought leadership from across the industry, with panelists and presenters from established industry titans to the luxury trailblazers, autonomous educators and emerging market pioneers,” said Terri Toennies, president of the Los Angeles Auto Show. “We look forward to welcoming media, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world to Los Angeles this November.”

The 2025 AutoMobility LA Main Stage, presented by Cox Automotive, will open with a special conversation: “Powering Dreams — Honda and the LA28 Games Unite for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.” The panel will highlight Honda’s landmark partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028, a collaboration that underscores both the company’s Southern California roots and its enduring spirit of innovation.

“Few events embody the perseverance, self-belief and challenging spirit required for success quite like the Olympic and Paralympic Games — qualities that align perfectly with the longstanding Honda global brand slogan, The Power of Dreams — how we move you,” said American Honda Assistant Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Symington. “Our partnership with LA28 and Team USA is about supporting the home team; honoring the community Honda has called home for over 65 years. Honda is proud to bring our innovative solutions to the Games and help the world’s greatest athletes deliver a world-class experience for the world’s greatest fans.”

More details on this opening session, including panelists and format, will be announced closer to the show.

Featured on the main stage

Hosted by Juliette Ferrara, head of industry, automotive, at SiriusXM Media, programming will feature keynotes, dynamic panels, and live Q&As sessions streamed in real time worldwide via CarBuzz, the official broadcast partner of the AutoMobility LA Main Stage, Presented by Cox Automotive. In addition to “Powering Dreams — Honda and the LA28 Games Unite for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the following sessions are confirmed so far:

The Future of Luxury EVs: A Conversation with Lucid’s Marc Winterhoff

Lucid has redefined expectations for luxury electric vehicles, blending performance, design, and innovation. In this session, Marc Winterhoff, interim CEO of Lucid, will share the company’s strategic vision for premium mobility in a market that continues to expand rapidly.

AI Is Now: How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Automotive (Presented by Cox Automotive)

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the automotive ecosystem. Marianne Johnson, EVP & Chief Product Officer at Cox Automotive, and David Foutz, VP of enterprise client management, will explore how AI is being applied today to streamline retail, transform operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Future of Air: Electrification in Aerospace

Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal.aero, will spotlight how aerospace electrification is evolving, and how lessons from urban air mobility and aerospace engineering are moving from concept to reality.

“Electric flying vehicles are no longer science fiction; they are here, giving scores of people new access to the skies,” said Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal.aero. “In the light eVTOL and civilian powered-lift categories, Pivotal aircraft remove the constraints of runways and unlock new freedoms — from recreation and short-hop travel to vital public safety missions. Over the coming years, you will see a new transportation ecosystem take shape, built on the foundation of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles.”

Future of Sea: Reinventing Boating with ARC

Co-founder and CEO of ARC Boats, Mitch Lee, will highlight how electrification is unlocking a new era for boating, drawing on lessons from aerospace, automotive, and software engineering to deliver vessels that outperform what’s currently on the water.

“Marine has been one of the slowest industries to modernize, but electrification demands engineering rigor,” said Mitch Lee, co-founder and CEO of ARC Boats. “We’re pulling talent and expertise from rockets, EVs, and satellites to electrify boats in ways that enhance everything people love about being on the water while removing the pain points. Boating should be about fun, not frustration — and by going electric, you get better performance, whisper-quiet rides, and dramatically simpler ownership.”

Are We There Yet? A State of Play on Autonomous Vehicles (Presented by PAVE)

With 2025 marking a banner year for autonomy, this panel will explore the progress made and the road ahead. Stephen Hayes, VP of autonomous at Lyft, will join fellow executives to discuss technology milestones, regulation, and consumer trust.

“Autonomous vehicles have had a banner year, from expanded pilots in U.S. cities to a newly proposed regulatory framework,” said Tara Andringe, executive director, PAVE. “As 2025 comes to a close, AutoMobility LA provides the ideal stage to bring together industry leaders and policymakers to reflect on progress, address public concerns, and chart the road ahead.”

Partner Perspective: Cox Automotive

As the Main Stage presenting sponsor, Cox Automotive is leading the charge on conversations that matter most to the industry. Their exclusive session on AI underscores their role in using data, technology, and innovation to shape the future of mobility.

“Every role in the automotive industry will be fundamentally changed by AI, and the question isn’t whether this transformation will happen, it’s whether you’ll lead it or be left behind. Partnering with AutoMobility LA’s Main Stage gives us the platform to share how Cox Automotive has moved AI solutions from pilot to production, demonstrating what’s possible, this conversation deserves the biggest possible audience because the competitive advantage goes to those who act first.”

With AutoMobility LA’s Main Stage convening leaders on the future of electrification, AI, and autonomy, the program ensures these conversations reach the global audience they deserve. In addition to headline sessions, the day will feature expanded programming, awards presentations, and networking opportunities, including a special Cars & Coffee morning with SEMA executives that offers attendees another forum to connect with peers and industry trailblazers in an engaging setting.

