2025 Kia CEO Investor Day : Kia to strengthen growth engine through launch of new EV, PBV and pickup models

Kia Corporation (Kia) today shared its mid-to-long-term business strategies and financial targets at its CEO Investor Day held in Seoul, Korea. As part of Kia’s updated Plan S strategy – the brand’s mid-to-long-term business plan – the company outlined its bold strategy to achieve global sales of 4.19 million units by 2030, including 2.33 million hybrid and fully electric vehicles (EVs). Leveraging its agility and flexibility in response to the market environment, Kia will diversify its growth engines by introducing new models – such as PBVs and pickup trucks – and other key future businesses. “Since launching the Kia Transformation strategy in 2021, Kia has continuously progressed to become a provider of sustainable mobility solutions that innovate space and enable customers to make better use of their time beyond conventional means of transportation,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. “We will continue to develop the brand by implementing mid-to-long-term strategies to strengthen our internal stability and respond effectively to changes in the auto industry.” Summarized Plan S 2030 Sales Expansion Diverse Lineup • 4.19 million global sales by 2030 – 2.33 million EV (1.26 million) and xHEV (1.07 million) – 15 EV models and 10 xHEV models by 2030 • Increase global production capacity by 17 percent to 4.25 million units by 2030 • Diversifying hybrid lineup, expanding EV and PBV ranges, introduce Tasman pickup Strategy Details Growth by New Model EV • EV lineup to expand with EV3, EV4, EV5, and EV2 • Targeting 1.26 million EV sales by 2030 • Enhancing EV customer service and charging infrastructure via strategic partnerships • Optimized flexible production across global manufacturing facilities PBV • Targeting 250,000 PBV sales by 2030 • Diversify PV5 offering across five body types with market-specific conversion models • PV7 to join PBV lineup in 2027; PV9 arrives in 2029 Pickup • Tasman pickup truck to launch; annual sales of 80,000 units and six percent M/S target • Meeting diverse market needs with ICE and EV models • New EV pickup for N. America planned; long-term annual sales target of 90,000 units Future Business • Focus on development of SDVs and autonomous driving, developing robotic

integration, and creating multimodal transport network with AAM solutions • Launch of SDV Pace Car in 2026 and implementation of Level 2+ autonomous driving from 2027 Annual & Mid-to-long-term Business and Financial Goals 2025 • Launching five new models, one product enhancement model, and three derivatives • Wholesale sales target of 3.22 million units, up 4.1 percent year on year • Achieving revenue of KRW 112 trillion, a 4.7 percent year-on-year rise; Mid-to-long-term • Investment of KRW 42 trillion from 2025 to 2029 to drive long-term growth • Achieving KRW 170 trillion in revenue; KRW 18 trillion in operating profit, over 10 percent operating profit margin by 2030 • Total shareholder return target set as 35 percent for 2025-2027 period Sales expansion to 4.5% market share with 4.19 million vehicle sales by 2030 Kia plans to sell 1.11 million units in North America and 774,000 units in Europe by 2030, while aiming for sales of 580,000 units in Korea. In India, Kia will expand sales around the newly launched Syros, aiming for 400,000 units. The company aims for 2.33 million electrified vehicle sales by 2030, making up 56 percent of its total sales target. This goal includes EVs, which will account for 1.26 million units, and xHEVs [1] , which will account for 1.07 million units. In major markets, the proportion of electrified model sales is targeted to increase to 70 percent in North America, 86 percent in Europe, 73 percent in Korea, and 43 percent in India. To meet demand, Kia will increase global production capacity by 17 percent, from 3.63 million units in 2025 to 4.25 million units by 2030. Kia will diversify its hybrid lineup across all segments, from compact to full-size models, including vehicles such as the Seltos and Telluride SUVs. In response to growing hybrid demand, the company aims to increase hybrid sales to nearly one million units by 2030 – double the 490,000 units expected in 2025. To accelerate the EV transition, Kia will lead the mass adoption of EVs by expanding its EV lineup with the addition of another volume model, the EV2, following the EV3, EV4, and EV5. The company will also expand its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup, starting with the PV5 this year, and enter the pickup truck segment to strengthen its competitive edge. New model growth strategies: EV, PBV, and Pickup Truck Strategy ① : Strengthen EV leadership with launch of full volume model range Kia has set a goal of increasing EV sales to 1.26 million units by 2030. This will be supported by strengthening its EV leadership with volume models, enhancing cost competitiveness, improving customer service, and optimizing production strategies. Building on the success of the flagship EV6 and EV9, Kia will expand its volume EV lineup with the introduction of the EV3, EV4, EV5, and EV2. Cost innovation strategies will focus on optimizing hardware through interior and exterior designs that offer true value to customers while standardizing EV software through next-generation electronic architecture. Kia will enhance EV customer service by expanding specialized maintenance networks, introducing certified EV repair training programs, and providing remote diagnostic services. EV charging infrastructure development will continue through Kia’s strategic partnerships, including with E-pit in Korea, as well as the IONNA joint venture (JV) in North America, and Ionity JV in Europe. Optimized EV production To optimize its supply chain, Kia will expand local EV production in key regions. Korea will serve as the global hub for EV development and production, North America will focus on mid-to-large SUVs, Europe on compact SUVs and hatchbacks, and India on locally targeted compact SUVs. Kia will maintain flexibility by producing its entire lineup – internal combustion engine vehicles, hybrids, and EVs – at 13 existing manufacturing facilities worldwide while enhancing production efficiency with two dedicated EV plants. The Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, which began operations last year, is driving EV adoption with the production of the EV3. Kia’s second volume EV model, the EV4, began mass production in March and is set for global launch. Additionally, the brand’s Hwaseong EVO Plant, which will begin PV5 production in line with its launch in July 2025, will expand to include PV7 production in 2027, strengthening its market positioning. Strategy ② : PBV business expansion as a new growth momentum Kia is set to revolutionize the mobility industry by expanding its PBV business, enhancing growth momentum, and redefining its customer-centric business framework. By 2030, the company aims to target aggressively the growing demand for electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs), with a goal of selling 250,000 PBVs across Europe, Korea, and other global markets. To establish a dominant position in the PBV sector, Kia’s strategic focus is on five key areas:

Product

Manufacturing

Solutions

Services

Channels

2-1. Diverse PBV lineup

Following the launch of the PV5 in July 2025, Kia will expand its PBV lineup with the introduction of the PV7 in 2027 and the PV9 in 2029. The PV5 will be available in Passenger, Cargo, and Chassis Cab body types, along with conversion models including B2C Premium, Light Camper, Crew Van, Open Bed, and Box/Refrigerated Truck variants.

2-2. Specialized manufacturing for PBVs

Kia is building a flexible and efficient manufacturing ecosystem at the Hwaseong EVO Plant and is establishing a conversion center to develop and manufacture PBV conversion models. Kia will also partner with leading local conversion firms in key regions, ensuring that customized PBVs meet unique market-specific needs with exceptional quality and reliability.

2-3. Customized solutions for business efficiency

Kia’s PBV solutions, based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) concept, will enhance customer experiences through strategic partnerships with global technology firms.

Fleet management services will be enhanced with AI-powered predictive maintenance and contextual accident analysis. These capabilities will be integrated into Kia’s third-generation Fleet Management System (FMS), helping businesses improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

2-4. Packaged services for seamless operations

Kia will package its FMS solutions with essential operational services, including financing, charging, and maintenance, to streamline vehicle ownership and management for B2B customers. These service packages will be integrated with a one-billing system, providing a seamless payment experience and maximizing convenience for business clients.

2-5. Optimized customer and sales channels

Kia is enhancing the B2B customer journey by optimizing both online and offline sales channels.

Offline, the company will designate select dealerships as PBV specialists and develop business lounges where customers can experience the full range of PBV vehicles, solutions, and services in a single location.

Online, Kia will launch a dedicated PBV website for customers and a body-builder conversion portal for conversion partners to ensure easy access to PBV-related information and services.

As a pivotal growth engine, Kia’s PBV business will continue to expand across markets and business models. The company aims to broaden its customer base beyond traditional B2C passenger vehicle buyers and tap into the B2B LCV segment. Regionally, Kia plans to extend PBV operations from its primary targets – Europe and Korea – to North America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Japan.

Strategy ③ : Pickup truck – entering a new segment with launch of Tasman

Kia aims to meet diverse market needs for pickup trucks with both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV models. The brand’s first pickup truck, the Tasman, will launch in Korea, Australia and emerging markets, with an annual sales target of 80,000 units and a six percent market share.

In North America, Kia plans to introduce an EV pickup truck based on a new EV platform designed for both urban and outdoor use. With this innovative model, Kia targets mid-to-long-term annual sales of 90,000 units and a seven percent market share. The vehicle will feature best-in-class interior and cargo space, a robust towing system, off-road capabilities, and advanced infotainment and safety features.

Product development directions and future business

Kia’s product strategy focuses on catering to diverse customer needs through four key pillars: connectivity, autonomous, performance, and design.

Connectivity : Kia will expand Over-the-Air (OTA) functionality to keep vehicle software updated remotely and enable diagnostic capabilities. Connected car services will expand from 34 countries in 2024 to 71 countries by 2026, including the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

: Kia will expand Over-the-Air (OTA) functionality to keep vehicle software updated remotely and enable diagnostic capabilities. Connected car services will expand from 34 countries in 2024 to 71 countries by 2026, including the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Autonomous : Kia will enhance in-house autonomous driving software and vehicle integration while partnering with external parties for vehicle data, infrastructure, and industry standards. These developments will align with the company’s transition toward SDVs.

: Kia will enhance in-house autonomous driving software and vehicle integration while partnering with external parties for vehicle data, infrastructure, and industry standards. These developments will align with the company’s transition toward SDVs. Performance : Kia will improve driving performance and fuel efficiency with its next-generation hybrid powertrain and an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) system that combines EV and ICE benefits. Advanced battery technology will enhance energy density and cold-weather performance, while an improved power electronics system will improve charging speed, safety, and durability.

: Kia will improve driving performance and fuel efficiency with its next-generation hybrid powertrain and an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) system that combines EV and ICE benefits. Advanced battery technology will enhance energy density and cold-weather performance, while an improved power electronics system will improve charging speed, safety, and durability. Design: Kia continues to further develop its Opposites United design philosophy, applying this to future volume EV models, including EV2.

Expand area of future business: SDV, autonomous driving, robotics, and AAM

To accelerate Hyundai Motor Group’s SDV innovations, Kia is cooperating with multiple parties within the Group, including the Advanced Vehicle Platform Division and its global software center, 42dot.

Kia is accelerating its transition to SDVs by developing three core technologies: an advanced electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture that enables seamless updates and optimizes performance; a robust SDV operating system that ensures a stable and uninterrupted user experience; and software that provides a platform for intuitive, ultra-personalized applications that enhance connectivity and functionality.

In 2026, Kia plans to unveil its SDV Pace Car, featuring full-stack SDV technology and AI-integrated autonomous driving technology. Following the debut of this car, Kia targets implementation of Level 2+ autonomous driving, featuring more advanced and stable autonomous systems and AI-powered technology while laying the groundwork for mass production and a comprehensive software ecosystem from 2027.

Kia is collaborating with Hyundai Motor Group’s key technology affiliates, including Motional, Boston Dynamics, and Supernal, to integrate future technologies and develop new business models.

Kia is working with Motional to apply autonomous driving technology across its EV lineup. For logistics, Kia and Boston Dynamics are preparing for the future of automation using the robotics specialist’s Stretch logistics robot and integrating PBVs with the Spot quadruped robot for last-mile deliveries.

Through its partnership with Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company Supernal, Kia aims to connect PBVs with air mobility solutions to create a seamless multimodal transport network.

Annual and mid-to-long-term business and financial goals

Despite global uncertainties last year, Kia achieved record-high results with KRW 107.4 trillion in annual revenue and an 11.8 percent operating profit margin.

Continuing this momentum from 2024, Kia has set its 2025 business plan with wholesale sales of 3.22 million units, a 4.1 percent increase year over year. In addition, the company aims to achieve revenue of more than KRW 112 trillion, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, with an operating profit margin of 11 percent.

In 2025, Kia will launch five new models, one product enhancement model, and three derivatives. The Tasman pickup will create new demand and drive revenue growth, while the EV4 will continue to lead volume EV adoption. Additionally, the launch of the PV5 will mark the beginning of Kia’s dedicated PBV business.

In the mid-to-long term, Kia aims to achieve KRW 170 trillion in revenue and KRW 18 trillion in operating profit by 2030 – an operating profit margin of more than 10 percent.

The company plans to maintain strong profitability in the long term through volume growth alongside profitability improvement strategies for hybrids and EVs and software-driven business model transformation, with a strong focus on SDVs.

Future investment plan and shareholder return policy

Kia plans to invest a total of KRW 42 trillion over the next five years. This represents an increase of KRW four trillion compared with the announcement last year. Of this, KRW 19 trillion will be allocated to future business, including electrification, SDVs, robotics, and AAM.

Kia also reiterated its mid-term financial goals from 2025 to 2027, which include achieving annual revenue growth of over 10 percent, an operating profit margin of over 10 percent, and a return on equity (ROE) of over 15 percent.

To achieve balanced mid-term financial goals, Kia has set a total shareholder return (TSR) target of 35 percent during this period, which includes dividends, purchase of shares, and cancellation of shares.

The company will continue to implement a shareholder-friendly return policy, with a minimum per-share dividend of KRW 5,000. To enhance transparency, the company will purchase and cancel up to 10 percent of net profit.

[1] Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs)

SOURCE: Kia