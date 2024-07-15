2024 Venture Awards celebrate startups partnering with Stellantis to enhance customer experience

Stellantis leverages an innovative startup ecosystem to drive intuitive, personalized and sustainable mobility solutions

In a celebration of innovation and successful collaborations, Stellantis N.V. has honored seven top-performing technology startups with the third annual Stellantis Venture Awards. These awards highlight Stellantis’ commitment to delivering customer-centric technology and features, driving the Dare Forward 2030 vision of clean, safe and affordable mobility.

“We are dedicated to creating technologies that seamlessly integrate into people’s lives,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. “We are truly grateful to the startups that help us deliver technology that delights and enhances our customers’ experiences.”

This year’s honorees were selected based on their impact on the customer experience, the novelty of their technology, and its potential scalability within Stellantis. The 2024 Stellantis Venture Awards recognition includes:

CARE:

Glanceable (France) offers an AI-powered solution for customer experience that automatically centralizes, analyzes and helps act on all consumer feedback using an intuitive interface and proprietary AI.

(France) offers an AI-powered solution for customer experience that automatically centralizes, analyzes and helps act on all consumer feedback using an intuitive interface and proprietary AI. Niron Magnetics (United States) advances the manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets based on iron nitride, free of rare earth and other critical materials. By using environmentally friendly materials, this innovation enables a revolution in the design of new electric motors and generators.

TECH:

Epitone (United States) is at the forefront of automotive augmented reality innovation with its LiveWindow system, which enhances safety by projecting navigation and other crucial information onto the windshield in the driver’s line of sight. This advanced technology fully integrates with various levels of autonomous driving.

(United States) is at the forefront of automotive augmented reality innovation with its LiveWindow system, which enhances safety by projecting navigation and other crucial information onto the windshield in the driver’s line of sight. This advanced technology fully integrates with various levels of autonomous driving. Voltbras (Brazil) provides companies with innovative white-label electric vehicle charging management software for monitoring and managing the operation of electric vehicle chargers.

(Brazil) provides companies with innovative white-label electric vehicle charging management software for monitoring and managing the operation of electric vehicle chargers. Ample (United States) offers a modular-designed drop-in battery-swapping system that can be integrated into electric vehicles without requiring a reengineering of the vehicle platform. Ample’s modular solution can deliver energy to multiple vehicle platforms using the same low-cost and fast-to-deploy swapping infrastructure.

VALUE:

Wheel.me (Norway) robotics and IoT company that offers a pioneering solution to indoor mobility, specializing in autonomous wheels. By transforming existing infrastructure into self-driving robots, they help businesses enhance efficiency and productivity on their automation journeys.

(Norway) robotics and IoT company that offers a pioneering solution to indoor mobility, specializing in autonomous wheels. By transforming existing infrastructure into self-driving robots, they help businesses enhance efficiency and productivity on their automation journeys. Emotiva (Italy) is dedicated to deciphering human attention and emotions with AI-powered technology that analyzes customer reactions to enhance advertising effectiveness.

In addition, Stellantis congratulates the other 22 finalists and their projects: 4Screen, Bioxegy, Chunjian, Comet ML, Deep ESG, Deep legal analytics, DeepHawk, Fleeti, Forge 3D, Gaming, Gnani, Hevo, HMRexpert, Hubject, Inbolt, Minviro, Mira, Myelin, Nebula Link, Proovstation, Sowhen, Volix.

Stellantis collaborates with startups in two primary ways:

As a partner: Stellantis promotes innovation through the rapid implementation of startups’ innovative solutions, having signed over 150 partnership contracts with startups in the past three years.

As an investor: With an initial investment of €300 million, the Stellantis Ventures capital fund focuses on early and later-stage startup companies developing cutting-edge technologies for the automotive and mobility sector. Since its inception two years ago, Stellantis Ventures has completed 14 investments, including new investments this year in Tiamat, a France-based company that is developing and commercializing sodium-ion battery technology and Steerlight, the developer of a new generation of high-performance LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensing technology.

SOURCE: Stellantis