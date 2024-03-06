2024 Nissan LEAF regains eligibility for up to $3,750 EV tax credit

2024 Nissan LEAF vehicles manufactured in 2024 and sold on or after March 6 may be eligible for part of the U.S. federal EV tax credit provided that the customer meets all purchase and income qualifications for the EV tax credit as outlined in Internal Revenue Code Section 30DOpens in a new tab..

Initially available to new LEAF customers through December 31, 2023, Nissan has been able to recertify that 2024 LEAF vehicles produced in the U.S. in 2024 meet the “battery component” requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and may now qualify for up to a $3,750 tax credit. The LEAF and its battery are assembled in Smyrna, Tenn.

Nissan also provides a $3,750 incentive to LEAF customers who lease any 2024 or 2023 LEAF.

Information about the Nissan LEAF is available hereOpens in a new tab.. Interested buyers should consult with their tax advisor about any potential federal and state tax credit eligibility.

SOURCE: Nissan