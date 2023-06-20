2024 Honda Prologue will come with Apple CarPlay, Google built-in and Android Auto™

Full-electric Prologue is the first Honda SUV to integrate Google built-in, which debuted on the 2023 Honda Accord Touring hybrid, and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility

The first volume EV from Honda, the all-new 2024 Prologue SUV, will offer customers the latest digital services technology and features, with wireless Google1 built-in, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™2 compatibility. The all-electric Honda Prologue will go on sale in early 2024.

For seamless on-the-go digital services, the 2024 Honda Prologue will be the first Honda SUV to come with Google built-in, which debuted on the 2023 Honda Accord Touring hybrid. Standard on all Prologue trims, it includes apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play.

“Honda’s long standing in-vehicle tech collaborations with Google and Apple allow us to offer our customers their choice of intuitive and accessible digital services that will enhance the ownership experience of the all-new 2024 Honda Prologue,” said Raj Manakkal, Assistant Vice President, Digital Services Development for American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Enhanced to keep EV owners on their adventure, Google Maps offers optimized route planning for recharging, and finding charging stations along the way to minimize travel time. Google Maps can also estimate the charging time3 required to reach the destination and can initiate preconditioning of the EV battery when the destination is a DC Fast charging station. Battery preconditioning can reduce fast charge times, getting customers back on the road faster to continue their road adventure.

In addition to the embedded Google apps, a number of other intuitive technologies have been smartly integrated into Prologue’s tech-rich cabin as standard equipment, including an 11-inch digital driver instrumentation display, a large 11.3-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility and Honda’s first pocket type wireless smartphone charger. A 7×3-inch head-up display and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system will be available.

Honda Prologue will benefit from fast and secure Over the Air (OTA) software updates to key vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability.

Honda will begin pre-sales for the Prologue this fall, ahead of a winter 2024 on-sale. Customers interested in the all-new Prologue can find more information and sign up for updates here.

1. Google, Android, Android Auto, Google Maps and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC

2. To wirelessly use Android Auto on your car display, you need a compatible Android smartphone with an active data plan. You can check which smartphones are compatible at g.co/androidauto/requirements.

3. Estimated charging time based on available public information about charging station capability along selected route.

4. Google, Android, Android Auto, Google Maps and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC

SOURCE: Honda