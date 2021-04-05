2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV offers new tactical tech

GMC’s electric supertruck lineup expands with the addition of the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV — and it is loaded with smart, purposeful technology.

“GMC’s HUMMER EV SUV offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, enhanced by a unique structure that allows for our signature open-air experience,” said Al Oppenheiser, HUMMER EV chief engineer. “New features debuting on the SUV reinforce its role as a tactical tool in almost any situation.”

New technologies include trail mapping available via the redesigned myGMC app1, and a new available Power Station generator2 that enables customers to utilize up to 3 kilowatts of power from the vehicle, turning the HUMMER EV SUV into a power source on the trail or a backup generator.

HUMMER EV’s interdependent body/battery structure enables the Infinity Roof on the EV pickup as well as the SUV, and expected best-in-class off-road proportions help make the new SUV even more maneuverable — while making the most of the HUMMER EV’s signature features such as available CrabWalk3, available Extract Mode4 and more.

Additional highlights:

Interdependent body/battery structure that supports a unique, double-stacked battery pack

that supports a unique, double-stacked battery pack An available three-motor Ultium Drive system that delivers up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque — enough power for super-fast 0-60-mph sprints in approximately 3.5 seconds with available Watts To Freedom 5 (based on GM estimates)

that delivers up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque — enough power for super-fast 0-60-mph sprints in approximately 3.5 seconds with available Watts To Freedom (based on GM estimates) New satellite-rendered trail mapping power allows drivers to discover and navigate off-road trails, while monitoring their vehicle’s energy consumption in real time, with community-based energy forecast through their myGMC app 1

allows drivers to discover and navigate off-road trails, while monitoring their vehicle’s energy consumption in real time, with community-based energy forecast through their myGMC app New available Power Station generator 2 that enables 19.2kW AC charging, generator functionality (120v/25A/3kW) and ability to charge other EVs (240v/25A/6kW)

that enables 19.2kW AC charging, generator functionality (120v/25A/3kW) and ability to charge other EVs (240v/25A/6kW) Great degree of customization via buttons on the center stack, and nearly 200 accessories will be available for HUMMER EV

via buttons on the center stack, and nearly 200 accessories will be available for HUMMER EV Master of maneuverability , with nearly 9-inch less wheelbase than HUMMER EV Pickup, giving it expected best-in-class off-road proportions, with greater departure and breakover angles and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer

, with nearly 9-inch less wheelbase than HUMMER EV Pickup, giving it expected best-in-class off-road proportions, with greater departure and breakover angles and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer An immersive experience that puts the driver at the center of every moment, including customizable user experience features and an open-air driving experience, with the standard Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels and I-Bar

The HUMMER EV SUV is driven by General Motors’ Ultium Platform and launches with the exclusive Edition 1 package, offered in Moonshot Green Matte6 available with or without the Extreme Off-Road Package, for greater customer choice in tailoring the vehicle for maximum driving efficiency or maximum off-road capability.

Master of Maneuverability

With a nearly 9-inch shorter wheelbase than the HUMMER EV Pickup, the all-new HUMMER EV SUV offers even greater maneuverability, with expected best-in-class off-road proportions and a turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer — smaller than a Mustang Mach-E.

Without the constraints of a conventional propulsion system and traditional drive axles, tremendous power and control is available to each wheel. In fact, the Ultium drive system can channel power to a single wheel, keeping the vehicle moving in some of the toughest driving conditions and terrain — including 13 inches of suspension travel, climbing 60 percent grades (forward and reverse), scaling 18-inch verticals and fording water more than 2 feet deep.

Standard features on 2X, 3X and Edition 1 models include 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk3, which allows diagonal-drive functionality, as well as Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode4 and 22-inch wheels with 35-inch-OD Goodyear all-terrain tires. Standard on 3X and Edition 1 is e4WD with torque vectoring. The available Extreme Off-Road Package adds:

Unique 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires

Underbody armor and rock sliders

UltraVision with underbody cameras 7 (front- and rear-facing with wash system)

(front- and rear-facing with wash system) Front eLocker and rear virtual lockers

Heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts

HUMMER EV SUV & PICKUP OFF-ROAD DRIVING SPECIFICATIONS COMPARED

HUMMER EV SUV HUMMER EV PICKUP Wheelbase (in. / mm): 126.7 / 3218 135.6 / 3445 Vehicle length w/o spare (in. / mm): 196.8 / 4999.5 216.8 / 5507 Width w/o mirrors (in. / mm): 86.5 / 2196 86.7 / 2201 Width w/ mirrors (in. / mm): 93.7 / 2380 93.7 / 2380 Max ground clearance (in. / mm): 16.0 / 406 15.9 / 404 Front overhang (in. / mm): 34.7 / 881 34.7 / 881 Rear overhang w/o spare (in. / mm): 35.5/ 900.5 46.5 / 1181 Max approach angle^ (deg.): 49.6 49.7 Max departure angle^ w/o spare (deg.): 49.0 38.4 Max breakover angle^ (deg.): 34.4 32.2 Max water fording depth^ (in. / mm): 32 / 813 32 / 813 Track width (in. / mm): 73.3 / 1863 (front and rear) 73.3 / 1863 (front and rear) Turning circle, with available 4 Wheel Steer (ft. / m): 35.4 / 10.8 37.1 / 11.3 Suspension travel (in. / mm): 13 / 330 (front and rear) 13 / 330 (front and rear)

^Max off-road performance specs enabled by available Extract Mode4

Immersive Experience

The 2024 HUMMER EV SUV offers a multisensory, immersive experience that puts drivers in the middle of every moment.

The HUMMER EV’s user experience team worked with Perception, a creative agency best known for their science fiction thinking and technology design work within the Marvel Universe, to create a cinematic in-cabin experience that engages the senses.

Special features such as available Watts To Freedom5 bring their own unique multisensory, interactive experiences, with distinctive sound via the premium Bose audio system, feel through the haptic driver’s seat and sight with custom screen displays showing the special performance mode is “armed and ready.”

The user experience is customizable through My Mode, allowing the driver to tailor their favorite features including steering, suspension, sound and acceleration for a truly personal interface that celebrates every drive.

The HUMMER EV’s remarkable driving capabilities blend with these engaging technologies and a carefully crafted user experience, creating a sense of intensity and drama for drivers and passengers, while features such as the standard Infinity Roof and modular Sky Panels create an open experience, allowing customers to enjoy HUMMER EV’s nearly silent movement during outdoor adventures.

The HUMMER EV SUV was also designed as a two-row SUV with a shorter wheelbase to help optimize its off-road maneuverability while providing secure rear storage, with instantly recognizable proportions that convey HUMMER EV’s characteristically aggressive stance.