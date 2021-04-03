2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV debuts during March Madness

GMC’s electric supertruck lineup expands with the addition of the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV making its debut during the NCAA’s Final Four in a new commercial film narrated by LeBron James. Fans can also watch the reveal and place a reservation at GMC.com/HummerEV.

The new spot focuses on the SUV’s revolutionary capability and signature HUMMER EV features that offer Extract Mode and CrabWalk1.

“The GMC HUMMER EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks ever,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC. “The new HUMMER EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer many options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles, while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions.”

Driven by General Motors’ next-generation Ultium Platform, the new HUMMER EV SUV launches with the exclusive Edition 1, offering customer choice to equip the vehicle for optimal driving range or maximum off-road capability. Edition 1 comes standard with 22-inch premium wheels, assist steps and floor liners.

The available Extreme Off-Road package adds 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD MT tires, underbody armor and rock sliders, front eLocker and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision2 with underbody camera views and more.

Expected best-in-class off-road proportions will help make the new SUV maneuverable, while also making the most of the HUMMER EV’s available signature features such as CrabWalk, Extract Mode and more. The SUV’s look remains rugged and includes a new rear design with mounted full-size spare tire. Inside, a similar five-passenger layout from the pickup remains and includes a large and useful rear cargo area.

Additional highlights:

Master of maneuverability , with a 126.7-inch wheelbase giving it expected best-in-class off-road proportions with impressive departure and breakover angles, and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer standard on 2X, 3X and Edition 1

, with a 126.7-inch wheelbase giving it expected best-in-class off-road proportions with impressive departure and breakover angles, and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with 4 Wheel Steer standard on 2X, 3X and Edition 1 An immersive interior puts the driver at the center of every moment , including customizable, multisensory user features and an open driving experience with the standard Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels, I-Bar and rear drop glass

, including customizable, multisensory user features and an open driving experience with the standard Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels, I-Bar and rear drop glass GM’s Ultium Drive System offers up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque (GM estimated) — enough power for super-fast 0-60-mph sprints in approximately 3.5 seconds with Watts To Freedom 3

offers up to 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque (GM estimated) — enough power for super-fast 0-60-mph sprints in approximately 3.5 seconds with Watts To Freedom New tactical technology via the redesigned myGMC app 4 including Energy Assist

including Energy Assist Great degree of customization via My Mode, auxiliary buttons and nearly 200 accessories available at launch

via My Mode, auxiliary buttons and nearly 200 accessories available at launch Next-gen electric, with a 20-module Ultium battery system offering up to a GM estimated 300-plus miles of range5 on Edition 1 (with standard equipment)

Additionally, all HUMMER EV SUV models feature the enhanced version of Super Cruise6, an available driver-assistance technology offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols.

1 Limited to low speeds.

2Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information. Some camera views require available accessory camera and installation. Not compatible with all trailers. See your dealer for details.

3Read the vehicle’s Owner’s Manual for more important safety limitations and information.

4App functionality and features vary with vehicle equipment and trim level. Data connection may be required. Some features require active service plan and working electrical system.

5GM estimate based on a full charge. EPA estimates not yet available. Your actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and vehicle loading, use and maintenance.

6Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a handheld device. Additional plan must be purchased after 3-year subscription ends.

SOURCE: General Motors