2024 Buick Encore GX elevates small SUVs with the arrival of Avenir, new design and virtual cockpit system

Buick’s most popular1 North American vehicle brings style and sophistication with updated interior, new tech and the brand’s new face and logo

Today Buick revealed the 2024 Encore GX, elevating the small SUV segment. The Encore GX is the first vehicle in North America to adopt the brand’s new tri-shield logo, as well as the new face of Buick through its front-end styling. Sporting revitalized exterior design and a new tech-centric interior, the Encore GX is a modern, sophisticated and stylish take on the premium small SUV.

The updated Encore GX will also offer the Avenir trim for the first time, representing the highest expression of Buick luxury. In addition, the reimagined Sport Touring (ST) trim will now be an option for Encore GX buyers, offering a uniquely chic and sporty appearance.

New look, same quality focus

Coming fresh off Buick’s top ranking2 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, the 2024 Encore GX continues Buick’s standard for high-quality engineering and craftsmanship, with an all-new look.

First seen on the Buick Wildcat EV concept, the new front fascia design language features a dynamic, forward-leaning front-end that comes to a crescendo at the brand’s new body-mounted tri-shield logo. An updated modern grille pairs with new signature winged LED headlamps to create a distinctive visual presence. New 18-inch and 19-inch wheel options are also available.

“The new Encore GX delivers a sleek, sporty, sophisticated presence,” said Bob Boniface, director, Global Buick Design. “It’s inherently functional, yet the new exterior design creates a more stylish and modern persona that is unique in today’s small SUV segment.”

The Encore GX’s rear styling features the new Buick logo and typography prominently displayed in the center of the tailgate, while new LED taillamps come standard on ST and Avenir trims. The ST also comes standard with high gloss black front and rear bumpers and is offered with an optional Black Roof Package.

Driver centric and tech-forward interior

Inside the Encore GX, form, function and intuitive tech await. The updated interior is centered around Buick’s Virtual Cockpit System (VCS), with Encore GX the first Buick to adopt this technology. VCS features 19 diagonal inches of high-definition screens under one sheet of glass, comprising an 11-inch diagonal infotainment system — the largest infotainment screen in its segment — and a configurable 8-inch diagonal driver cluster screen, both angled toward the driver for intuitive control.

The latest version of Buick’s infotainment provides a sleek new layout, customizable home screen and easily accessible vehicle categories. Wireless Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto4 compatibility are standard, and wireless phone charging5 is also available.

“The Encore GX is the first Buick in North America to sport our revamped interior and new Virtual Cockpit System,” said Boniface. “It’s rare to get such an elevated, tech-forward interior in a vehicle at this starting price. We wanted to uplift every aspect of the Encore GX and put the entire small SUV segment on notice.”

Soft-touch materials and unique stitching patterns flow throughout the updated interior. Avenir and ST logos are stitched into the head restraints on their respective trims, while the ST features a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, matching its athletic persona.

The premium cabin experience is enhanced with Buick’s QuietTuning system, which helps prevent unwanted road noise from entering the cabin for a serene and premium driving experience.

The Avenir’s encore

Buick’s Avenir trim is coming off its most successful year yet, commanding approximately a 27 percent and 28 percent adoption rate on the Enclave and Envision, respectively, as customers continue to be drawn to the functional luxury Buick delivers.

Available for the first time on the Encore GX, the Avenir trim elevates the small SUV segment to a new level, offering customers exclusive design cues, cutting-edge features and premium materials that have all become synonymous with the Avenir badge.

On the exterior, the Encore GX Avenir includes a unique Avenir grille, unique clear lens LED tail lamps, 19-inch Avenir-specific wheels, chrome front and rear bumpers accents and black carbon metallic body side molding.

The Avenir experience continues on the inside, as the new Encore GX Avenir brings an exclusive Whisper Beige and Jet Black color theme, leather seats, 10-way power driver seat, 8-way power passenger seat, heated steering wheel, air ionizer, rearview auto dim mirror, embroidered Avenir head restraints and Avenir door sills.

Spirited efficiency

The 2024 Encore GX comes standard with a 1.2L turbocharged engine that produces 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. A 1.3L turbocharged engine is also available that produces 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. Each engine’s turbocharger allows it to reach torque peak much faster and maintain that torque peak for a longer RPM band compared to a naturally-aspirated engine, providing greater responsiveness and a more engaging drive for customers.

“The Encore GX is spirited and fun-to-drive, while providing the driver with a hushed and innately comfortable driving experience on a range of different road conditions,” said Seth Valentine, program engineering manager, Buick.

AWD is available across all trims, and those models are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission. FWD models come standard with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

A fun and engaging drive experience is complemented by impressive fuel economy. FWD models will offer a GM-estimated 30 mpg6 (combined), while AWD models will offer a GM-estimated 27 mpg6 (combined).

Safety, confidence and comfort

The 2024 Encore GX comes standard with the Buick Driver Confidence package7. This package includes six active safety and driver assistance technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam auto high-beams and more.

Additional available safety and tech packages8 include features such as Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Camera Mirror.

1Based on Buick’s North American sales since 2020.

2Buick received the lowest rate of reported problems all brands in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study of new vehicle owners’ experiences after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards

3Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

4Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. To use Android Auto on your car display, you’ll need an Android phone running Android 6 or higher, an active data plan, and the Android Auto app. Google, Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

5The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover.

6EPA estimates not yet available.

7Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator and IntelliBeam. Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information

8Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information

