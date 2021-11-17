2023 Nissan Ariya Electric crossover, 2022 Nissan Rogue take center stage at return of Los Angeles Auto Show

Reservations being taken at show for all-new Ariya electric crossover; 2022 Rogue debuts all-new, more powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged engine

The Los Angeles Auto Show returns to the L.A. Convention Center for the first time since 2019 and Nissan is pulling out the stops with an all-star display of new vehicles, including:

• 2023 Ariya, Nissan’s most advanced production vehicle ever, with up to 300-miles of driving range1

• 2022 Rogue, with an all-new, more powerful variable compression turbo engine

• 2022 Pathfinder SUV, completely reimagined inside and out for new model year

• 2022 Frontier mid-size pickup, returning to its rugged Hardbody roots

• 2023 Z, Nissan’s most anticipated new sports car since the return of GT-R

“Nissan has been exceptionally busy in the years since the last Los Angeles Auto Show, developing ten thrilling, all-new or significantly redesigned models under the banner of Nissan NEXT,” said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. and Marketing and Sales. “Our ‘A to Z’ lineup of new vehicles will be on full display at the show, ready for what we expect to be overflow crowds of Southern California car and truck enthusiasts.”

2023 Nissan Ariya reservations

Nissan has announced the preliminary 2023 Ariya model lineup, specifications and initial pricing – which starts at $45,9502 for the Ariya Venture+ front-wheel drive model. The company has also opened a special reservation portal NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve, giving customers the opportunity to be one of the first in line for most advanced and connected vehicle Nissan has ever created.

Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh lithium-ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.03, wireless Apple CarPlay® and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield® 360. Additional models will be available at a later date.

Ariya deliveries will begin next fall, first for front-wheel drive models, followed by all-wheel drive models in late fall at more than 890 select Nissan U.S. dealers.

2022 Rogue with all-new VC-Turbo engine

Nissan’s best-selling Rogue compact crossover adds an all-new 1.5-liter variable compression turbo engine and refined all-new transmission for the 2022 model year. The advanced design VC-Turbo engine offers best-in-class gas-engine fuel economy5, the most standard torque of any gas engine in its class6 and, as a result, is more fun to drive.

The new powertrain delivers 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque – an increase of 11 percent and 24 percent respectively versus the 2021 Rogue. Even with the increased power, the 2022 Rogue’s estimated fuel economy7 is 33 mpg combined, an increase of 3 mpg over the 2021 model.

Nissan is building the new VC-Turbo engine for the 2022 Rogue at the company’s powertrain assembly plant in Decherd, Tenn., which supplies engines and electric motors for all of the company’s U.S.-assembled models.

Nissan introduced an all-new Rogue for the 2021 model year, delivering high quality and customer satisfaction through its strong combination of design, safety and technology.

“Rogue’s new 1.5-liter VC-Turbo adds real-world value while providing more thrill behind the wheel – while continuing to meet all of the needs of today’s young families,” said Colleran.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, Frontier and 2023 Z

Three additional all-new Nissan models are being showcased at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The 2022 Pathfinder, which is on sale now at U.S. Nissan dealers, is all-new from the ground up. It offers rugged capability, family-focused versatility and connectivity to both the road and the world around you. With an all-new design inspired by the original 1987 Pathfinder, the exterior combines reimagined proportions with truck-like brawn. The interior provides seating for up to eight passengers – the first time ever for Pathfinder – and more space and comfort for the family.

The all-new 2022 Frontier builds on Nissan’s six-plus decades of mid-size truck leadership with a bold new exterior, adventure-oriented interior and the latest driver assistance and connectivity technologies. It is an authentic midsize truck with a range of body, drivetrain and equipment configurations – including best-in-class8 310 horsepower and proven shift-on-the-fly 4WD – carefully selected to fit customer needs. It is available now.

Finally, the all-new 2023 Z offers a sleek, attractive exterior with a silhouette that honors the original 240Z, with a long hood and low rear stance. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit includes a 12.3-inch customizable racing-inspired TFT meter display, available leather-appointed sports seats and 8-speaker Bose® Audio system. All 2023 Nissan Z models are equipped with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and choice of 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The 2023 Z is offered in Sport and Performance grade levels and is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2022.

The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, one of the world’s largest auto shows, is scheduled to run Nov. 19 – 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

