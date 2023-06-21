2023 Ford Super Duty uses fighter jet-inspired head-up display, advanced smart features to get work done

The all-new 2023 Ford F-Series® Super Duty® combines BUILT FORD TOUGH® ingenuity with next-level tech, including features such as a Head-Up Display inspired by fighter jets, and available Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which uses machine learning to simplify towing

A fighter jet-inspired Head-Up Display. An available Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system that uses machine learning. These are just two of the new tech tools builders keeping this country moving have at their disposal with the arrival of the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series® Super Duty® lineup of pickup trucks and chassis cabs.

Loaded with bumper-to-bumper tech innovations, the all-new Super Duty was designed to make life on or away from the jobsite more convenient and time-efficient than ever – easier to monitor gauges while driving, hitch a trailer, back up to a loading dock, make tight turns on off-road trails or install and operate upfit equipment.

“This truck represents the pinnacle of BUILT FORD TOUGH® strength and capability, now with advanced technology that makes towing and hauling even easier and businesses more productive. Whether you are towing a boat for weekend family fun, operating a boom lift to fix powerlines, or hauling heavy loads while navigating hills and tough terrain, the all-new 2023 Super Duty not only tackles the task with ease, but its smart connectivity will surprise our customers with ingenious new solutions to transform their truck experience.” -Tim Baughman, General Manager, Ford Pro, North America

An all-new Head-Up Display2, inspired by fighter jet planes, gives drivers quick visual access to vital information without pulling their eyes from the road. The HUD system projects information in front of the driver on the lower half of the windshield, quickly conveying information and putting the most important information closer to the line of sight.

“We wanted to create an amazing digital experience for our most-focused truck customers, and our research led us to look at aircraft HUD concepts because of their task-oriented hierarchal structures,” said Mark Sich, Ford digital design manager. “But because pilots are trained to read information in a very prescribed and technical manner, our implementation needed the interaction to be more intuitive for the driver to immediately understand the context of the information being presented.”

Drivers can choose from three views – Normal Mode, Tow-Haul Mode or Off-Road Mode – in order to see information most important to their trip. Each view changes automatically when a new drive mode is selected. In Normal Mode, information such as speed, speed limit and navigation prompts are displayed. Tow-Haul Mode changes to include tachometer, gear and trailer brake output. And Off-Road Mode displays tachometer, drive line status and vehicle pitch and roll updates.

Driver-assist tech to get the job done

Over 90% of heavy-duty pickup owners use their trucks to tow. Super Duty, with best-in-class maximum available payload3 and best-in-class maximum available diesel gooseneck towing of 40,000 lbs.4, helps ensure customers can tow and haul with confidence. In addition, the 7.3-liter V8 gas engine produces 430 hp and 485 lb.-ft. of torque5, while the High-Output 6.7-liter Power Stroke® V8 diesel produces 500 hp and 1,200 lb.-ft. of torque6, all best-in-class.

Available Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, an exclusive F-Series driver-assist7 feature developed in-house by Ford’s Advanced Driver-Assist Systems team, is designed to make an often-challenging task simple. Using machine learning and computer vision, the system automatically identifies trailer hitches and aligns the truck’s hitch ball to a conventional trailer coupler with the touch of a button.

This industry-first technology uses a rear camera and rear corner radars to align the hitch with the trailer coupler while simultaneously controlling the truck’s speed, steering and braking on behalf of the driver or operator.

Super Duty owners can now power a jobsite or a tailgate with available Pro Power Onboard8, with 2.0-kilowatts of output – five times more exportable power than any heavy-duty pickup. Power outlets are accessible inside the truck and cargo box, or they can be mounted on chassis cabs with a special outlet installation kit.

Cameras and sensors help interpret the world around the vehicle and enable available driver-assist7 features designed to simplify the towing experience and build confidence, including:

Tailgate Down Camera and Rear Park Aid Sensors: Industry-first camera and sensors on the top of the tailgate provide visual and audible alerts when the tailgate is lowered to make backing up to a loading dock or hitching a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer easier than ever

Industry-first camera and sensors on the top of the tailgate provide visual and audible alerts when the tailgate is lowered to make backing up to a loading dock or hitching a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer easier than ever Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch: Estimates payload in real time and provides guidance on trailer tongue weight distribution directly on the center touchscreen or within the taillamps

Estimates payload in real time and provides guidance on trailer tongue weight distribution directly on the center touchscreen or within the taillamps Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) for Fifth-Wheel and Gooseneck: Can be attached to a trailer to help identify when vehicles are next to a trailer and indicate this in the side view mirrors

Can be attached to a trailer to help identify when vehicles are next to a trailer and indicate this in the side view mirrors Pro Trailer Navigation: Plots routes that can be navigated with given trailer dimensions and weight to avoid potential issues with low bridges and tight turns

Plots routes that can be navigated with given trailer dimensions and weight to avoid potential issues with low bridges and tight turns Trail Turn Assist: Feature that allows drivers to virtually lock either rear wheel to shrink their turn radius to 180 degrees while navigating tight corners on the trail

Helping business owners manage their fleet

For business owners and fleet managers, retrieving important fleet data from often-unreliable plug-in devices is a thing of the past. Among the Super Duty tech features are the Ford Pro™ Intelligence software products such as Ford Pro™ Telematics9, a cloud-based platform that uses vehicle data to give fleet managers access to valuable insights to help accelerate productivity that can help reduce vehicle and fleet downtime.

Where Super Duty already presents a well-equipped mobile office with a spacious interior and available Interior Work Surface, an embedded 5G modem1 ups the ante. This first-in-class10 feature gives Super Duty owners faster Wi-Fi, mapping and navigation while on the job.

And with over-the-air software updates, Super Duty gets better over time by adding new features and capabilities to enhance the customer experience. OTAs are capable of updating the vast majority of vehicle computer modules for quick and easy wireless upgrades that help enhance features, quality, experiences, capability and convenience.

Streamlining the upfit process

The new Ford Pro Upfit Integration System (UIS) changes how business owners work with upfitters to install, operate and control body equipment and upfits – such as utility cranes or snowplows.

UIS provides aftermarket equipment makers with improved access to the truck’s electrical system and signals to seamlessly integrate after-market equipment. Equipment makers can also add digital buttons that allow Super Duty drivers to control their equipment from the SYNC® touchscreen11 inside the truck. And with more reliable connections and vehicle integrations, owners no longer have to rely on cutting and splicing into the vehicle wiring and potentially voiding their vehicle warranty.

The system also allows for high levels of customization and interlocks, like preventing the transmission from shifting into drive with a raised boom lift.

1 Connected service and features depend on AT&T network availability and compatible plan. 5G not available everywhere. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot. Available Wi-Fi hotspot requires separate AT&T subscription. Don’t drive distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice controls.

Don’t drive while distracted. See owner’s manual for details and system limitations.

2 Don’t drive while distracted. See Owner’s Manual for details and system limitations.

3 Maximum payload of 8,000 lbs. available on F-350 DRW Regular Cab 4X2 XL trim with gas Heavy-Duty Payload Package. Maximum payload is delivered when no additional options or accessories are added to this configuration. See label on door jamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR.

4 Maximum gooseneck tow rating of 40,000 lbs. available on F-450 Reg Cab with available 6.7-liter HO diesel engine and 40,000 lbs. Gooseneck Tow Package. Max. towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories, and number of passengers. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR.

5 Max. horsepower and torque based on 7.3-liter V8 gas. Class is Full-Sized Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR. Horsepower and torque ratings based on SAE J1349® standard. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

6 Max. horsepower and torque based on 6.7-liter High-Output Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel. Class is Full-Sized Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR. Horsepower and torque ratings determined based upon testing requirements prescribed in SAE J149. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

7 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

8 See Owner’s Manual for important operating instructions.

9 Available on vehicles with embedded modem or equipped with approved plug-in device. May require modem activation. Ford Pro Telematics and Ford Pro Data Services require a purchased subscription. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data depend on subscription and compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features.

10 Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR.

11 Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

SOURCE: Ford