2023 Elantra Hybrid Blue, Sonata Hybrid Blue and Kona EV among top scorers on ACEEE’s Greenest Vehicles list

The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue, Sonata Hybrid Blue and Kona Electric were named on the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy’s (ACEEE) list of “Greenest Vehicles of 2023.” In the growing, competitive green vehicle segment, each Hyundai vehicle’s lifetime environmental impact was analyzed by ACEEE, scoring among a select group of standouts. This list specifies the twelve most environmentally-friendly nameplates available to consumers this model year.
|Make and Model
|Specifications
|Emission Standard
|EPA Est. Fuel Econ. City
|EPA Est. Fuel Econ. Highway
|Green Score
|Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue
|1.6L 4, auto
|LEV-III SULEV30 / Tier 3 Bin 30
|53 mpg[i]
|56 mpg
|65
|Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue
|2.0L 4, auto
|LEV-III SULEV30 / Tier 3 Bin 30
|50 mpg[ii]
|54 mpg
|63
|Hyundai Kona Electric
|Electric (Li-Ion)
|Tier 3 Bin 0 / ZEV
|4.06 miles per[iii] kwh
|3.23 miles per kwh
|62
“Hyundai’s goal of ‘Progress for Humanity’ means meeting the needs of drivers who require highly efficient vehicles,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “We are excited to have three of our vehicles in very competitive segments make this prominent list.”
SOURCE: Hyundai