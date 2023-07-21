2022 Supplier of the Year award: Vitesco Technologies honors outstanding suppliers

Five suppliers receive awards in categories reflecting corporate values of Passionate, Partnering and Pioneering

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of advanced drive technologies for sustainable mobility, has honored the exemplary performance of six of its around 17,000 suppliers worldwide. The awards were presented to suppliers of production and non-production materials for the 2022 fiscal year.

The award ceremony took place at the Sorat Hotel in Regensburg on July 20, 2023. Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies, and Peter Reidegeld, head of Purchasing & Supplier Quality Management, presented the awards to the representatives of the international suppliers. This was the second Supplier of the Year award ceremony at Vitesco Technologies, after the award was presented for the first time last year.

The success and growth of Vitesco Technologies – today and tomorrow – depend to a large extent on the support of our suppliers. CEO Andreas Wolf during his speech at the award ceremony

Winners of the 2022 Supplier of the Year award

The Supplier of the Year award is divided into four categories: in addition to the categories Passionate, Partnering and Pioneering – reflecting the corporate values of Vitesco Technologies – the manufacturer of sustainable drive solutions also presents a quality award for special achievements in product and supply chain quality.

Passionate:

Mansfield Group from Liverpool, United Kingdom (stamped parts)

Partnering:

ASIMCO Sealing Technologies from Nanjing, PR China (customized rubber seals)

ROHM from Kyoto, Japan (semiconductors)

Pioneering:

Ningbo Yunsheng from Ningbo, PR China (magnets)

STX Group from Amsterdam, Netherlands (sustainability certificates)

Quality award:

TDK Electronics from Munich, Germany (sensors)

2022 was a year of particular challenges: COVID-19, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and ongoing global supply difficulties. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our award winners. They help us to overcome these obstacles and successfully continue our transformation towards electrification. Peter Reidegeld, head of Purchasing & Supplier Quality Management at Vitesco Technologies

This year’s award winners reflect Vitesco Technologies’ large assortment of suppliers, ranging from young technology companies with just under 500 employees to global corporations with a workforce of over 15,000. The winning companies support Vitesco Technologies as a leading global developer and manufacturer of electrified drives.

Vitesco Technologies’ global supplier network, comprising over 1,700 suppliers in the production material sector and some 15,000 active suppliers in the non-production material sector, supplied the company’s 50 production sites last year with around 40,000 different part numbers and a total processed volume of more than 52 billion individual components – just in series manufacturing alone.

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies