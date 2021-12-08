2022 INFINITI QX50 impresses with standard ProPILOT Assist, wireless Apple CarPlay, added convenience features

Curated materials, remarkable craftsmanship, and now connectivity with the capability to further support drivers, the 2022 INFINITI QX50 with Apple CarPlay compatibility and ProPILOT Assist

Curated materials, remarkable craftsmanship, and now connectivity with the capability to further support drivers, the 2022 INFINITI QX50 with Apple CarPlay compatibility and ProPILOT Assist newly standard on all grades of the mid-size starting for $39,000 MSRP1.

In addition to Apple CarPlay and ProPILOT Assist, all grades of the 2022 QX50 now include convenience features such as a Type-C USB charge port for rear passengers, rear door-activated Intelligent Key entry, LED welcome lights on the rear door handles, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The 2022 QX50 is available in five well-equipped grades — PURE, LUXE, ESSENTIAL, SENSORY, AUTOGRAPH — in front-wheel drive as standard2, or Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive for $2,000. All 2022 QX50 models are powered by an award-winning and world’s first variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine that produces 268 horsepower while returning up to 26 mpg combined, based on the EPA cycle.

Exceptional comfort features such as auto-folding heated outside mirrors, 4-way driver power lumbar adjustment, and leather-appointed, perforated seats are standard beginning on QX50 LUXE models. An updated Appearance Package, which costs $1,200 MSRP, adds daring touches to QX50 LUXE models, including 20-inch wheels, black exterior accents, and more. Additionally, Bose® Performance Series premium audio, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and more are newly standard on QX50 ESSENTIAL, which starts at $46,800 MSRP. The QX50 SENSORY adds semi-aniline leather-appointed perforated seats, motion-activated liftgate, heated second-row, outboard seats, 4-way passenger power lumbar adjustment, and more.

Advanced human artistry inside

The 2022 QX50 elevates driving daily with a carefully considered, handcrafted interior showcasing curated materials with “wrap-and-sew” highlights and contrast-color stitching paired with piping. Up to five fit in comfort within the 2022 QX50 thanks to a sliding rear bench seat that maximizes available cargo or passenger space with the second row upright, or folds forward for up to 65.1 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the front seats.

All QX50 crossovers coddle passengers with 8-way adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a dual touch screen INFINITI InTouch infotainment system (8-inch upper, 7-inch lower) with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto. A Wi-Fi hotspot can support up to seven devices with on-the-go information and entertainment, and INFINITI InTouch Services offer peace of mind with automatic collision notification and emergency call services.

INFINITI designers realized the traditional Japanese concepts of “mitate” and “shitate” by combining refined materials and expert craftsmanship to enhance the natural characteristics of items throughout the cabin. For 2022, supple semi-aniline leather-appointed seats are included on QX50 SENSORY grades, and QX50 LUXE and QX50 ESSENTIAL grades receive rich leather-appointed seating surfaces.

Heated rear outboard seats and decadent Ultrasuede® interior trim accents are standard on QX50 SENSORY grades3, which are new to the grade for 2022. This year, a 16-speaker Bose Performance Series premium audio system is included from QX50 ESSENTIAL grade for crystal-clear audio inside the QX50’s spacious confines.

The 2022 QX50 AUTOGRAPH starts at $56,950 MSRP and exemplifies outstanding modern Japanese luxury with tri-zone automatic climate control, quilted-stitch seat surfaces, enhanced interior ambient lighting, advanced climate control system, and natural open-pore maple wood accents.

The interior of the QX50 is tastefully finished in one of three shades of leather- or leatherette-appointed seats: graphite, wheat, or white, with accompanying painted aluminum, textured aluminum, or natural open-pore maple wood trim accents.

Powerful elegance outside

The 2022 QX50 reaches deeply into INFINITI’s Japanese DNA with organic, artistic lines and strong, muscular proportions. INFINITI’s double-arch grille features prominently and gives the QX50 a distinctive and distinguished arrival wherever it goes. The QX50’s “human-eye” headlights are simultaneously alluring and intense, and this year are enhanced with black accents on QX50 PURE, LUXE, and ESSENTIAL grades.

Along the body sides, INFINITI’s signature crescent-shaped rear roof pillar visually extends the crossover’s roofline, arching elegantly toward a standard power rear liftgate. QX50 AUTOGRAPH and, new for 2022, QX50 SENSORY, grades include a motion-activated sensor for hands-free liftgate operation.

An updated and available Appearance Package for QX50 LUXE includes tasteful accents such as 20-inch black-painted and machine-finished wheels, black outside mirror caps, body color rear diffuser, graphite headliner, black mesh grille, black fender accents, and a black liftgate finisher.

A panoramic moonroof is included on most QX50 grades and visually enhances the interior space by flooding the cabin with warming natural light during the day or cool ambiance at night.

Eight captivating exterior colors are available: Hermosa Blue, Mineral Black, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian, Majestic White, Lunar White, striking Dynamic Sunstone Red and, new for 2022, Slate Gray.

Technologically advanced, human-centered drive

Powering every 2022 QX50 is the world’s first mass-production variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine that helps to deliver enhanced efficiency or dynamic power, based on the driver’s input.

At its heart, a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo inline-4 engine produces 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque thanks to a seamlessly integrated system that can imperceptibly lengthen or shorten the stroke of each cylinder for efficiency or power.

That engine is paired to an advanced XTRONIC continuously variable transmission (CVT) with Downshift Rev Matching and standard steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The powertrain propels the QX50’s front wheels or all four wheels with INFINITI’s optional Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system equipped. Together, the VC-Turbo and CVT offer an empowering drive experience with efficiency and refinement.

When equipped, Intelligent All-Wheel Drive can direct up to 50% of the QX50’s available power toward the rear wheels for enhanced all-weather confidence. A standard shift-by-wire system is more compact than traditional mechanical linkages, freeing up more interior space while offering quicker shifts when engaged in manual mode.

New for 2022, every QX50 is equipped with advanced ProPILOT Assist technology to support the driver during single-lane travel on selected highways. When engaged, ProPILOT Assist can help the driver stay centered within their lane, brake, or accelerate, which can help to reduce fatigue on long journeys.

To further support the driver, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are standard on all QX50 grades.

The 2022 QX50 complements the range of new INFINITI utility vehicles, including the new 2022 QX80 SUV, all-new 2022 QX55 crossover, and all-new 2022 QX60 three-row SUV. Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard on all 2022 INFINITI models — including the Q60 coupe and Q50 sports sedan — along with USB-based Android Auto.

The 2022 INFINITI QX50 arrives in U.S. showrooms in late 2021, with other markets to follow.

SOURCE: INFINITI