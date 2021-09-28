2022 INFINITI Q60 coupe complements captivating exterior with intuitive, standard wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility

INFINITI's sleek coupe gets even more intelligent this year. The 2022 INFINITI Q60 coupe debuts this month with wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility across all grades

INFINITI’s sleek coupe gets even more intelligent this year. The 2022 INFINITI Q60 coupe debuts this month with wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility across all grades.

Its newly standard tech inside complements a striking silhouette and dynamic drive. Every 2022 Q60 is powered by an award-winning 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that produces 300 or 400 maximum horsepower. Offered in three exceptional grades: PURE, LUXE, and RED SPORT 400, the 2022 Q60 reasserts itself as a thrilling luxury performance sports coupe for discerning tastes.

The 2022 Q60 is expected to arrive in U.S. showrooms later this month for $41,750 MSRP to start with other markets to follow later.

Performance with a purpose

Powered by an award-winning VR-series 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6, the 2022 Q60 cements its position as INFINITI’s premier luxury coupe with performance potential.

A V-6 engine that makes 300 horsepower at 6,400 rpm paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and Downshift Rev Matching powers the 2022 INFINITI Q60 PURE and Q60 LUXE grades. The engine produces 295 lb-ft of torque across nearly the entire rev range: 1,600-5,200 rpm for consistent and predictable power performance.

The high-performance Q60 RED SPORT 400 turns up the wick to 400 maximum horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft across the same slice of the rev range. Twin turbos that spin up to 240,000 rpm enable that performance and deliver on-demand response.

All-wheel drive is provided by INFINITI’s Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system, which can reroute up to 50% of the available power to front wheels for enhanced road-holding or all-weather grip, as needed. When possible, the system drives the rear wheels with 100% of the engine’s available power for a classic sports coupe-type drive.

Two suspension systems offered on the Q60 give drivers flexibility and confidence to drive to their specifications. Standard on all Q60 models is a four-wheel independent suspension system with front aluminum double wishbones and a rear multi-link configuration. Dual flow path shocks are used at all four wheels, and 26.5-mm front and 20-mm rear stabilizer bars provide confidence while cornering. Exclusive to RED SPORT 400 models is a Dynamic Digital Suspension that delivers enhanced ride comfort and agility thanks to adaptive dampers that continuously adjust to provide ideal performance.

Enhanced tech, exceptional interior

In addition to standard wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, which is new for 2022, every Q60 is equipped with a high-resolution INFINITI InTouch dual touchscreen display and INFINITI InTouch Services. Two illuminated USB connections (one Type-A, one Type-C) support USB-based Android Auto infotainment.

Semi-aniline leather-appointed seats are standard on Q60 LUXE and Q60 RED SPORT 400 grades. The latter offers Gallery White leather with Red and Gray stitching, Graphite leather with Red stitching, or the dynamic Monaco Red with Black accents and stitching. The 2022 Q60’s stunning exterior color palette includes Pure White, Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow, Midnight Black, Majestic White, Grand Blue, Slate Gray, and show-stopping Dynamic Sunstone Red.

All Q60s feature advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology that hushes the cabin on long-legged cruises — that is unless drivers and passengers have different ideas.

A remarkable 13-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system with Bose Centerpoint surround signal processing is standard on Q60 LUXE and Q60 RED SPORT 400. It fills the passenger cabin to the brim with deeply impactful audio from any source. Notes filter through polished metal speaker grilles that enhance both the quality of the music reproduction as well as the interior aesthetics of the Q60. A rolling two-door personal concert hall? Perhaps.

Daring design

The 2022 Q60 carries forward the coupe’s strength and style without sacrificing grace or elegance. The striking two-door proportions are enhanced by muscular body lines that flow across the body with subtle tension and attitude. INFINITI’s double-arched grille is bookended by “human-eye” shaped headlights that reach back toward the front wheels.

The Q60’s athletic rear-drive coupe proportions are punctuated by standard 19-inch wheels pushed to the corners with short overhangs. On Q60 RED SPORT 400 grades, exclusive 20-inch aluminum-alloy sport wheels are even more expressive; on Q60 RED SPORT 400 grades equipped with rear-wheel drive, the wheel width is staggered back to front for an even sportier look.

Further reserved for 2022 Q60 RED SPORT 400 coupes, Dark Chrome interior accents and Matte Black Carbon Fiber interior trim tack toward performance-minded shoppers with uptown tastes.

At the back, dual exhaust tips with chrome finishers accentuate the Q60’s sporty potential. On Q60 RED SPORT 400, brushed satin finishers are subbed in for an even more expressive sporty look. (If the sport brakes with red-painted calipers don’t do it first.)

Three comprehensive grades

The 2022 INFINITI Q60 will be available in three well-equipped grades when it goes on sale in the fall.

The Q60 PURE starts at $41,750 MSRP and includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic temperature control, brushed aluminum interior trim accents, leatherette-appointed seats, INFINITI InTouch dual touchscreens for infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, and much more. INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive is available for an additional $2,000 on all grades.

The Q60 LUXE grade builds on that impressive roster with Bose Performance Series sound, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control with Full-Speed Range, heated front seats and steering wheel, semi-aniline leather-appointed seats, and more for $50,300 MSRP. Q60 LUXE grades can be optioned further with an equipment package that adds navigation and Advanced Climate Control System, and an expressive exterior appearance package with unique 19-inch wheels and a rear carbon fiber spoiler.

SOURCE: INFINITI