2022 GMC HUMMER EV: Ultimate Capability, Revolutionary Performance

GMC today introduced the 2022 HUMMER EV Edition 1 — a first-of-its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions.

It will be the first fully electric addition to GMC’s lineup, driven by next-generation EV propulsion technology that enables unprecedented off-road capability, extraordinary on-road performance and an immersive driving experience designed to put occupants at the center of every moment.

“This innovative truck comes to market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “With our Ultium Drive architecture as the foundation for an exceptionally broad range of performance, HUMMER EV is perfect for the customer who wants capability, efficiency and performance.”

The HUMMER EV will get its energy from General Motors’ all-new Ultium batteries and power from Ultium Drive, GM’s proprietary EV drive units. A GM-estimated best-in-class 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft of torque are generated by three separate motors within two Ultium drive units to give HUMMER EV’s e4WD remarkable on- and off-road capabilities. Additional purposeful and intuitive technologies will complement the truck’s range and capabilities to enhance and elevate every excursion.

Forge any path, differently

“We had one goal for HUMMER EV: Build the most capable factory truck – ever,” said Al Oppenheiser, GMC HUMMER EV chief engineer. “It’s an absolute off-road beast with a unique e4WD drive system that provides maneuverability unlike anything GM has ever offered before.”

The GMC HUMMER EV is designed to be the ultimate off-road EV supertruck, with all-new features developed to challenge tough obstacles and terrain.

Highlights of available features include:

Segment-Exclusive 4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk 1 — a segment-exclusive feature that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.

— a segment-exclusive feature that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain. Adaptive Air Suspension with available segment-leading, Extract Mode 2 capability enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water. 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires offered standard; and the capability to accommodate 37-inch tires 3 . They offer exceptional strength and flexibility to optimize maneuverability with the HUMMER EV’s unprecedented off-road capability, including scaling 18-inch verticals and driving through water that is more than 2 feet deep.

offered standard; and the capability to accommodate 37-inch tires . They offer exceptional strength and flexibility to optimize maneuverability with the HUMMER EV’s unprecedented off-road capability, including scaling 18-inch verticals and driving through water that is more than 2 feet deep. Underbody armor , consisting of sturdy steel plates that are strategically located around the battery pack and more to help provide protection in extreme off-roading conditions.

, consisting of sturdy steel plates that are strategically located around the battery pack and more to help provide protection in extreme off-roading conditions. UltraVision 4 that includes new front and rear underbody cameras with live “virtual spotter” views to help drivers navigate obstacles and place wheels on and off the trail. The underbody cameras are packaged to help protect against damage and equipped with a wash function to help clear debris. HUMMER EV offers a best-in-class number of camera views, with up to 18 available from the vehicle to help increase awareness of surroundings.

that includes new front and rear underbody cameras with live “virtual spotter” views to help drivers navigate obstacles and place wheels on and off the trail. The underbody cameras are packaged to help protect against damage and equipped with a wash function to help clear debris. HUMMER EV offers a best-in-class number of camera views, with up to 18 available from the vehicle to help increase awareness of surroundings. Off-road widgets that display vehicle functions and terrain status through the infotainment and driver information screens. Examples include torque output, differential locker engagement, tire pressure, pitch and roll angles (including maximum values), a drift gauge (with maximum values), friction circle, torque vectoring and more.

Take the adventure further, faster

Industry-leading fast-charge capabilities, paired with General Motors’ all-new Ultium battery and advanced technology features, will coalesce to offer maximum capability and optimal range.

Edition 1 highlights include:

Three-motor e4WD drive system that will offer the equivalent of GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft of torque.

that will offer the equivalent of GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft of torque. 800-volt DC public fast charging 5 compatibility of up to 350 kilowatts. Industry-first technology mechanically switches the batteries from parallel to series mode during charging, which makes HUMMER EV compatible with the fastest 350 kW DC fast chargers, enabling nearly 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging 6 .

Industry-first technology mechanically switches the batteries from parallel to series mode during charging, which makes HUMMER EV compatible with the fastest 350 kW DC fast chargers, enabling nearly 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging . 24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery propulsion system that will offer excellent range and power to three motors.

that will offer excellent range and power to three motors. GM-estimated 350+ miles of driving range 7 on a full charge, based on preliminary testing.

on a full charge, based on preliminary testing. The latest version of Super Cruise8, an available driver assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols.

Experience just how loud quiet can be

Revolutionary street performance from a truck, enabled by extraordinary next-gen EV power. Head turning looks and an unmistakable stance. The GMC HUMMER EV experience will put drivers in the middle of every moment.

The HUMMER EV debuts exclusively in a fully-equipped Edition 1 trim package.

Edition 1 highlights include:

Watts to Freedom 9 — a driver-selectable immersive experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds.

— a driver-selectable immersive experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds. Drive Mode Control offers driver-selectable modes that tailor performance — including torque splits between the front and rear wheels, and four-wheel steering settings — for different driving conditions. It includes Terrain Mode, which raises the HUMMER EV’s ride height by nearly 2 inches.

offers driver-selectable modes that tailor performance — including torque splits between the front and rear wheels, and four-wheel steering settings — for different driving conditions. It includes Terrain Mode, which raises the HUMMER EV’s ride height by nearly 2 inches. Adaptive Ride Control continuous damping that is tailored for both on- and off-road driving.

continuous damping that is tailored for both on- and off-road driving. Open-air driving enabled by the structural rigidity of the Ultium batteries, with standard Infinity Roof and removable transparent Sky Panels that can stow in the “frunk” storage compartment at the front of the vehicle.

enabled by the structural rigidity of the Ultium batteries, with standard Infinity Roof and removable transparent Sky Panels that can stow in the “frunk” storage compartment at the front of the vehicle. Premium, technical interior materials.

Large, 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment 10 screen and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center display convey a wealth of vehicle performance and driver awareness information.

and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center display convey a wealth of vehicle performance and driver awareness information. MultiPro Tailgate with six functional positions.

with six functional positions. Power rear drop glass window and power tonneau cover.

GMC HUMMER EV’s design cues will be bold and futuristic, featuring carefully executed and clever details such as the distinctive “H” motif seen in a number of elements. The reimagining of conventional displays communicates the vehicle’s capability and technology via exterior lighting and interior user interfaces.

“The GMC HUMMER EV reimagines an instantly-recognizable silhouette for a modern, all-electric future,” said Phil Zak, design executive director. “Its design visually communicates extreme capability, which is reinforced with rugged architectural details offered with a premium, well-executed and appointed interior.”

The HUMMER EV will be the first full-electric vehicle in GMC’s portfolio and is powered by General Motors’ new Ultium battery system. Production begins in late 2021, at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center11 — a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to electric vehicle production. Future production vehicles out of the factory will offer zero emissions.

Performance targets, estimates and capability specifications base

SOURCE: General Motors