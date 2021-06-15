2022 Audi e-tron GT to arrive with available premium electrified ecosystem, including three years of complimentary DC fast charging

2022 Audi e-tron GT to come with three years of complimentary DC fast charging sessions powered by Electrify America network at speeds up to 270 kW

Audi is not only delivering a growing portfolio of premium electric vehicles, bringing customers the performance, design and driving dynamics expected of the brand. It is also providing the tools to make going electric effortless. For customers taking delivery of the 2022 Audi e-tron GT, the brand’s new electric performance halo, Audi is offering access to several available charging solutions, including three years of complimentary DC fast charging sessions through Electrify America after vehicle purchase and enrollment activated through the myAudi app, and customized in-home charging solutions with a concierge customer experience through sustainable solutions provider Qmerit.

Charging on the go

Thanks to three years of complimentary DC fast charging through the Electrify America network, 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT owners are able to take advantage of the vehicle’s maximum 270 kW charging speed, which can add approximately 180 miles of range in about 22 minutes. The 5-80% battery charging performance of the e-tron GT is among the quickest of any electric vehicle sold today, allowing customers to enjoy charging at Electrify America stations across the country with speed and convenience. Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with approximately 3,500 chargers by the end of 2021.

Complementing the Audi Sport heritage of the RS e-tron GT – born on the track, built for the road – if a customer chooses to test their skills on-track near an Electrify America DC fast charger, they can drive in a spirited manner, take a quick break between laps, and get back to the track without much wait. The robust thermal management system in the e-tron GT ensures the vehicle is up to the task lap after lap, with the 12.9-mile Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany serving as one of its many development sites.

Recharge while you rest

For customers new to electrification who may not yet have an in-home charger, Audi is delivering two turn-key installation solutions for in-home charging with sustainable infrastructure provider Qmerit. These solutions provide top-of-the-line charging equipment as well as certified electrical technicians for a seamless installation, all with transparent upfront pricing.

Option 1, a NEMA 14-50 power outlet upgrade, is installed by a professional electirican for use with the included 9.6 kW AC capsule charger (Level 2, 240-volt/40 amps), which comes standard with the vehicle purchase. This charger includes plugs that can utilize both a standard 120-volt household outlet (1.2 kW) and a faster-speed 240-volt NEMA 14-50 outlet (9.6 kW). Option 2, for customers looking for a more tailored home charging experience, Electrify America’s HomeStation is available for purchase as well as a concierge service to schedule its home installation. Electrify America’s HomeStation is Wi-Fi-capable and offers 9.6 kW charging power.

With Qmerit, a customer can install a NEMA 14-50 outlet on a dedicated 240V/50A circuit to use the 2-in-1 mobile charger that comes standard with the vehicle. The Level 2 charger ensures a customer can wake up every day to a fully charged vehicle.

Additionally, if the customer chooses, Qmerit’s concierge service can schedule customized home installation services for Electrify Home’s HomeStation and assist a customer with purchasing a HomeStation charger.

Upfront tiered pricing includes professional installation of the selected charging solution in the garage spot of choice.

Through Qmerit, a customer can relax knowing the concierge will work with licensed installers on behalf of the customer to install the optional Electrify Home HomeStation. Through a rigorous process, Qmerit vets all installation professionals for their background and experience regardless which installation option a customer chooses.

Following the July introduction of Qmerit concierge services with e-tron GT owners, availability will expand to plug-in hybrid and other e-tron electric vehicles.

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT generates 469 horsepower, or up to 522 horsepower in boost mode for 2.5 seconds with launch control, and 464 lb-ft of torque (472 lb-ft in boost mode). This allows the e-tron GT to repeatedly accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds on the way to a top track speed of 152 mph.

The front and rear motors in the more powerful RS e-tron GT produce a net 590 horsepower and up to 637 horsepower in boost mode. Total system torque is 612 lb-ft. As a result, the RS e-tron GT can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds with boost engaged, and has a 155 mph top track speed. That places the 0-60 acceleration of RS e-tron GT just quicker than the V10-powered Audi R8 supercar – all while generating zero direct emissions.

EPA-estimated ranges for the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are 238 miles and 232 miles, respectively.

Expected to go on sale this summer, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are manufactured in the Böllinger Höfe plant near Neckarsulm, Germany. Its production is certified as net CO2-neutral. The e-tron GT models join the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback in Audi’s fully electric portfolio and will be followed by the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron later this year. By the end of 2021, Audi aims to have the largest offering of electric vehicles of any luxury automaker in the U.S. Including plug-in hybrid vehicles, Audi plans to electrify approximately 30% of its U.S. model lineup by 2025 and become net CO2-neutral globally by 2050.

SOURCE: Audi