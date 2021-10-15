2022 Acura RDX pricing & availability announced

Featuring refined styling, a dramatically quieter cabin, more standard technology and a retuned suspension, the 2022 Acura RDX is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger SUV in Acura history. The 2022 RDX will begin arriving at Acura dealers Nov. 2 and is available for pre-order now at Acura.com/RDX.
2022 RDX Pricing & EPA Ratings
2022 Acura RDX
Drivetrain
MSRP1
MSRP2
EPA MPG Rating3
Incl. D&H
City/Hwy/Combined
|RDX
FWD
$39,300
$40,345
22 / 28 / 24
|RDX with Technology Package
FWD
$41,950
$42,995
22 / 28 / 24
|RDX A-Spec® with Technology Package
FWD
$44,950
$45,995
22 / 27 / 24
|RDX
SH-AWD
$41,500
$42,545
21 / 27 / 23
|RDX with Technology Package
SH-AWD
$44,150
$45,195
21 / 27 / 23
|RDX A-Spec® with Technology Package
SH-AWD
$47,150
$48,195
21 / 26 / 23
|RDX with Advance Package
SH-AWD
$49,300
$50,345
21 / 27 / 23
|RDX A-Spec® with Advance Package
SH-AWD
$51,300
$52,345
21 / 26 / 23
|RDX PMC Edition
SH-AWD
$53,300
$55,295
21 / 26 / 23
What’s New:
- New sporty and dynamic exterior design inspired by MDX flagship SUV
- RDX A-Spec® now available with the Advance Package
- Extensive refinement updates, including an enhanced Active Sound Control (ASC) system, reduce road noise and increase cabin quietness on all RDX models
- New tech features include standard Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration and Amazon Alexa Built-In, and available Qi-compatible Wireless Charging
- Acura IconicDrive™, part of the Technology Package, offers 27 unique interior lighting color combinations including 24 inspired by iconic driving destinations around the world
- Updated Integrated Dynamics System delivers more distinct driving feel between its four driving modes
- Retuned available Adaptive Damper System delivers more response in Sport mode, more comfortable ride in Comfort mode
- Flat bottom sport steering wheel now included on RDX A-Spec®
- Advance Package models gain Power-Folding Side Mirrors
- AcuraWatch™ now includes enhanced blind spot information with Acura-first Lane Change Assist, Rear Seatbelt Reminder and Front and Rear Low Speed Braking Control
- New RDX PMC Edition features Long Beach Blue Pearl paint from the NSX Type S, Orchid interior and exclusivity with production limited to just 200 units
SOURCE: Acura