2022 Acura RDX pricing & availability announced

Featuring refined styling, a dramatically quieter cabin, more standard technology and a retuned suspension, the 2022 Acura RDX is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger SUV in Acura history. The 2022 RDX will begin arriving at Acura dealers Nov. 2 and is available for pre-order now at Acura.com/RDX.

2022 RDX Pricing & EPA Ratings

2022 Acura RDX

Drivetrain

MSRP1

MSRP2

EPA MPG Rating3

Incl. D&H

City/Hwy/Combined

RDX

FWD

$39,300

$40,345

22 / 28 / 24

RDX with Technology Package

FWD

$41,950

$42,995

22 / 28 / 24

RDX A-Spec® with Technology Package

FWD

$44,950

$45,995

22 / 27 / 24

RDX

SH-AWD

$41,500

$42,545

21 / 27 / 23

RDX with Technology Package

SH-AWD

$44,150

$45,195

21 / 27 / 23

RDX A-Spec® with Technology Package

SH-AWD

$47,150

$48,195

21 / 26 / 23

RDX with Advance Package

SH-AWD

$49,300

$50,345

21 / 27 / 23

RDX A-Spec® with Advance Package

SH-AWD

$51,300

$52,345

21 / 26 / 23

RDX PMC Edition

SH-AWD

$53,300

$55,295

21 / 26 / 23

What’s New:

  • New sporty and dynamic exterior design inspired by MDX flagship SUV
  • RDX A-Spec® now available with the Advance Package
  • Extensive refinement updates, including an enhanced Active Sound Control (ASC) system, reduce road noise and increase cabin quietness on all RDX models
  • New tech features include standard Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration and Amazon Alexa Built-In, and available Qi-compatible Wireless Charging
  • Acura IconicDrive™, part of the Technology Package, offers 27 unique interior lighting color combinations including 24 inspired by iconic driving destinations around the world
  • Updated Integrated Dynamics System delivers more distinct driving feel between its four driving modes
  • Retuned available Adaptive Damper System delivers more response in Sport mode, more comfortable ride in Comfort mode
  • Flat bottom sport steering wheel now included on RDX A-Spec®
  • Advance Package models gain Power-Folding Side Mirrors
  • AcuraWatch™ now includes enhanced blind spot information with Acura-first Lane Change Assist, Rear Seatbelt Reminder and Front and Rear Low Speed Braking Control
  • New RDX PMC Edition features Long Beach Blue Pearl paint from the NSX Type S, Orchid interior and exclusivity with production limited to just 200 units

SOURCE: Acura

