2021 Volkswagen ID.4 RWD receives highest overall safety rating from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV receives NHTSA 5-Star overall safety rating

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced yesterday that the ID.4 RWD has earned a 5-Star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which runs the government’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). NHTSA has provided consumers with vehicle safety information since 1978.

The ID.4 RWD joins the 2021 and 2022 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, 2021 Jetta and Jetta GLI, and 2021 Golf and Golf GTI as Volkswagen vehicles with a 5-Star overall safety rating. The all-wheel-drive ID.4 has achieved a 5-Star combined rating in the frontal test and 5-star ratings in the side tests. The all-wheel-drive ID.4 is expected to undergo testing for rollover to complete the overall ratings in the near future.

NHTSA’s NCAP provides frontal, side crash ratings along with rollover resistance test ratings, all aimed at helping consumers make informed vehicle purchasing decisions. The rating results are relayed to consumers using an easily recognizable star rating system from one to five, with five being the best a vehicle can achieve. For further details, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/ratings.

To help protect occupants, the ID.4 provides a combination of both passive and active safety systems. It features six airbags as standard—front and side airbags for front passengers, and side curtain airbags for outboard seating positions. The ID.4 is also equipped with Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology, featuring hands-on semi-automated capability. This safety-enhancing technology is designed to help monitor the driver’s surroundings and alert the driver of potential obstacles.

With its full equipment package, the ID.4 utilizes a front radar, front camera, two rear radars and eight ultrasound sensors to collect data from the surrounding area, enabling Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance); Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring); Active Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor); Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go; Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System); and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency).

SOURCE: Volkswagen