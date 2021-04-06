2021 Nissan Murano earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating

The 2021 Nissan Murano crossover joins three other 2021 Nissan models in being awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS)1 TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation.

The Nissan Rogue, Maxima and Altima were announced in February as earning IIHS’s top safety award. All four models feature Nissan Safety Shield® 360 as standard equipment.2

The addition of Murano to the IIHS annual listing of TOP SAFETY PICK+ was the result of new ratings for headlights and pedestrian crash avoidance. Murano’s standard front crash prevention system earned “superior” ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Murano’s standard LED headlights earned a “good” rating.

To qualify as a TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must have good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests — driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns “advanced” or “superior” ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and come with “good” or “acceptable” headlights across all trim levels and packages.

SOURCE: Nissan