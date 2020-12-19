2021 Nissan Altima and Sentra earn safety awards from IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)1 recently awarded the 2021 Nissan Altima with its 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, and the 2021 Nissan Sentra a 2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating, thanks to advances in each model’s headlight technology.

According to IIHS, approximately half of all fatal crashes in the U.S. occur in the dark, and more than one-quarter on unlit roads. For this reason, IIHS places a strong emphasis on headlight capability when evaluating vehicles.

Like the all-new 2020 Versa and Sentra, as well as the flagship Maxima, Altima brings an exceptional level of advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology to its segment – including available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, ProPILOT Assist2 and Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies. With High Beam Assist as standard equipment Altima earns the TSP+ distinction. Altima has earned the IIHS TSP or TSP+ award each year since 2013.

In September, Nissan made additional improvements to the optional thin projector LED headlights offered on the Nissan Sentra SV trim with Premium Package (model year 2020) and SR trim with Premium Package (model years 2020 and 2021). Both 2020 models built after the upgrade, and 2021 Sentra models, now qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK when equipped with those headlights. The Sentra is packed with the most standard safety technology in its class1 with standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 across all trims.

“In 2021 Nissan will offer Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment on 10 models,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, product planning, Nissan U.S. and Canada. “Advanced driver assistance systems can help significantly reduce crashes and we are working to make these technologies available throughout our lineup. We are proud to see both Altima and Sentra recognized by IIHS and its rigorous testing criteria.”

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is a suite of six active safety technologies comprised of:

Automatic Emergency Braking 3 with Pedestrian Detection – uses forward-facing radar and camera technology to help detect vehicles and crossing pedestrians, can give audible and visual warnings and apply braking to help avoid or reduce the severity of frontal collisions

For more information, see www.iihs.org . ProPILOT Assist cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Ward’s Upper-Small Segmentation. 2021 Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites. Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Lane Departure Warning only operates when lane markers can be detected. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Blind Spot Warning cannot prevent collisions and may not detect every object or warn in all situations. Driver should always turn and look before changing lanes. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Rear Cross Traffic Alert may not detect all vehicles. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

