2021 Mustang Mach-E meets targeted EPA estimated range ratings, hits 300 miles in premium extended-range RWD

Today, Ford announced the United States Environmental Protection Agency has certified range numbers for several variants of the all-electric 2021 Mustang Mach-E.

Ford has met all its targeted EPA-estimated range ratings for variants tested by the EPA to date. The premium extended-range rear-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E meets its targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles, while the extended-range all-wheel-drive model meets its targeted EPA-estimated 270-mile range. Standard-range rear-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E meets its targeted EPA-estimated range of 230-mile, while the standard-range all-wheel-drive model exceeds its 210 miles of targeted range, with an EPA-estimated range of 211 miles.

“This validation by the EPA comes at a perfect time as the Mustang Mach-E is gearing up to take on the open road,” said Darren Palmer, global director, Battery Electric Vehicles, Ford Motor Company.

The California Route 1 has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles1 which will be confirmed once EPA officials complete their tests.

Customer deliveries for the Mustang Mach-E will start in December in the United States.

1Based on full charge. Targeted range applies to an available configuration. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, lithium ion battery age and state of health. California Route 1 final EPA-estimated ratings expected in the 2020 calendar year

SOURCE: Ford