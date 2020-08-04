2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo full reveal

The 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, generated resounding excitement with owners and fans when it was announced in July. Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today shares the first full look at the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with a launch film and image gallery.

The well-appointed and stylish Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is equipped with an impressive engine capable of delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel (or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel) and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive system. Sophistication with an edge.

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with Premium Plus package shown in the launch film is equipped with the available Appearance Package that builds on its award-wining design by adding a more aggressive feel. The turbo hatchback offers two Appearance Package options. With the Premium Plus package, the front air dam and rear roof spoiler come standard, and the upgraded Appearance Package includes a rear diffuser and side sill extensions. Additionally, all four aerodynamic accessories can be equipped on the standard Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with its own Appearance Package option. New BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheels are available on all Mazda3 models. A full list of accessories can be found and ordered at Accessories.MazdaUSA.com or through a local Mazda dealership2.

With many options available to those interested in the 2021 Mazda3, every fan can find the ideal hatchback or sedan that best fits their lifestyle. For those who would like to be the first to have the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo to arrive in their driveway, interested fans can speak to a Mazda representative now that will collect details on their preferred Mazda3 2.5 Turbo and answer select product questions.

SOURCE: Mazda