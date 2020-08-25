2021 Mazda CX-5: More to discover

The Mazda CX-5 stands out from other compact crossover SUVs with its modern design and energizing driving experience. The 2021 CX-5 will continue to exceed expectations with its largest-ever infotainment display, new i-Activsense safety features and a new stylish Carbon Edition. These enhancements complement the CX-5’s sophisticated design and available turbo engine to help further encourage owners to seek inspiring adventures. Mazda North American Operations today announces the 2021 Mazda CX-5 will arrive in dealerships next month.

Many premium features come standard on the 2021 CX-5 Sport. Most notably the new 10.25-inch large center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment interface has standard Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities. It also adds a three-year trial of Mazda Connected Services capability, providing the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot2 with three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first. Matching this intuitive technology is a responsive driving experience with the naturally aspirated four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine, able to deliver 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque on either regular (87 octane) or premium (93 octane) fuel and is equipped with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift and sport modes. While G-Vectoring Control and front-wheel drive are standard, Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist is available on all trim levels. For peace of mind, the CX-5 comes standard with the brand’s suite of i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Other standard features include, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, High Beam Control, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, two front USB inputs, push button start, electronic parking brake, remote keyless entry, rearview camera, cloth seats, automatic on/off LED headlights, 17-inch gray metallic aluminum alloy wheels, rear roof spoiler and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-5 Touring adds subtle refinements by way of heated driver and front passenger seats, leatherette seats with Lux Suede inserts and dual-zone automatic climate control. Occupants in the rear can enjoy the additions of air conditioning vents, center armrest and two USB charging ports. Other upgrades include Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, rear privacy glass, six-speaker sound system and auto-leveling function added to the LED headlights.

The all-new available Touring Preferred SV Package will elevate the features on the CX-5 Touring. This package upgrades to the Bose® 10-speaker audio, leather seats, power liftgate, power moonroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, six-way power passenger seat and eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support and memory positioning.

Another all-new addition to the 2021 CX-5 lineup is the Carbon Edition. Sharing similar features to the CX-5 Touring with Touring Preferred SV Package, the Carbon Edition offers exclusive styling with Polymetal Gray exterior paint, gloss black door mirrors and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. The interior has red leather seats and black honeycomb interior trimming on the dash and door panels. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob add red stitching to help bring the color scheme together. This unique model is offered with two powertrain options. The naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine is standard, while the CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo is available with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium (93 octane) fuel or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular (87 octane) fuel. The CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo will also feature a new badge to help identify the powertrain.

The CX-5 Grand Touring moves up from the Touring trim level with updates inside and out. Interior enhancements include a Bose® 10-speaker audio system, leather seats, power moonroof, paddle shifters on the steering wheel, seven-inch TFT reconfigurable digital gauge display, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink and SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial subscription. The exterior adds a power liftgate, LED taillights, fog and daytime running lights, Adaptive Front-lighting System, dual heated door mirrors and 19-inch brilliant silver aluminum alloy wheels. The CX-5 Grand Touring is only equipped with the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine.

Stepping into a new class, CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve is equipped with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine with new turbo badge and i-Activ all-wheel drive as standard. The driver’s experience is enriched with the windshield-projected Active Driving Display. Traffic Sign Recognition is available with the optional Mazda Navigation System accessory installed. Other exceptional upgrades include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, automatic folding door mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer.

The top-tier CX-5 Signature offers the most in terms of advanced technology and sophisticated design. New i-Activsense safety features Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert join the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors now updated with high-definition digital clarity. Equipped with Mazda Navigation System, CX-5 Signature includes Traffic Sign Recognition. SiriusXM® three-year traffic and travel link subscription is also provided. Modern styling is emphasized with Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats, genuine layered wood trimming, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, ambient LED interior lighting, 19-inch dark silver aluminum alloy wheels, black headliner and Signature trim badge.

