2021 Audi RS 6 Avant ‘RS Tribute edition’ – on sale now – celebrates iconic RS2 Avant

The highly-anticipated RS 6 Avant is now on sale, and to celebrate the arrival of the high-performance wagon on U.S. shores, Audi of America announces the “RS Tribute edition.”

A quarter of a century ago, the RS2 Avant kicked off the success story of Audi high performance models. As a tribute to the first high-performance wagon from Audi, the RS 6 Avant “RS Tribute edition” with a limited production of 25 units, features unique design elements that harken back to the iconic RS2 Avant.

The RS2 Avant from 1994 established a completely new segment as the first Audi high-performance wagon. With its 315 PS five-cylinder engine, its extravagant interior design, and the vibrant paint finish in Nogaro blue, it made a strong statement that is still considered iconic today.

Unique design elements

The 2021 RS 6 Avant “RS Tribute edition” pays homage to the ’94 RS2 Avant with unique interior and exterior design elements including:

Nogaro Blue pearl effect exterior paint color with black optic accents on the grille, side blades, rear diffuser and black roof rails. The side mirrors are body color.

Standard 22-inch 5-V-spoke trapezoid design cast aluminum wheels in silver with summer tires.

The steel brake calipers are painted red.

The interior features carbon twill structure inlays and Denim blue contrast stitching to accentuate the Audi exclusive Valcona S Sport seats, perforated steering wheel, RS floor mats and the leather elements along the upper and lower dashboard.

The front seats also include lower seat panels in leather with Denim blue contrast stitch.

Classic RS 6 Avant high-performance

From design icon to driving machine, the RS 6 Avant features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque that can send the Avant from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

The 4.0-liter engine produces a full bodied and robust V8 sound, which the driver can adjust using the Audi drive select system. Each Tribute edition is standard equipped with a sport exhaust to further enhance the appearance, and emotion of the high-performance vehicle.

The RS Tribute edition also comes standard equipped with the Driver Assistance Package, which includes Audi adaptive cruise assist and Audi side assist, the Executive package, which includes heated rear seats, head-up display and power soft-closing doors and the Bang & Olufsen® 3D Advanced Sound System.

Once unobtainable in the U.S. market, the RS 6 Avant is now a reality for U.S. customers. The RS 6 Avant defies all expectations of what performance can be, while representing the next chapter in the successful history of Audi Sport. The high-performance wagon offers visceral design, exhilarating driving dynamics and everyday functionality for the driving enthusiast.

The 2021 RS 6 Avant “RS Tribute edition” is on sale now with an MSRP of $136,800.

SOURCE: Audi of America