2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI® adds power and enhanced styling to entry addition of model line

Audi today announced a mid-model year refresh for the entry-point to the A6 model line, the 2021 A6 Sport 45 TFSI®. The arrival of this new variant brings notable standard equipment and package enhancements. The A6 Sport maintains benchmark connectivity services, MMI Navigation and advanced driver assistance systems.
Powertrain and performance
- The new A6 Sport 45 TFSI® generates 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, delivering greater value to customers with an increase of 13 horsepower over the previous model
- The A6 Sport is equipped with a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch transmission and quattro® with ultra-technology that balances performance and efficiency
- Standard equipped with progressive steering, the sporty steering ratio becomes more direct as the steering angle increases, making the mid-size sedan more maneuverable
Enhanced package offerings
- Standard Black optic exterior package brings Black optic grille, air intakes in black, black mirror housings, and black high-gloss exterior window trim
- Fine Grain Ash natural wood inlays replace Walnut natural wood inlays, and a black headliner is now standard
- More accessible entry price point to the available Sport package, includes 20-inch 5-V-spoke-design wheels and Sport suspension
- LED headlights, high beam assist and lane departure warning remain standard
Product highlights
- The A6 with 2.0-liter engine offers a robust level of standard equipment including standard three-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment and leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching on seats and dashboard
- Setting a segment standard with connectivity services, MMI Navigation and Audi smartphone interface are standard on all models
- MMI touch response® system includes two large, high-resolution touch displays, enabling fast access to functions and a high degree of personalization
- Available second generation Audi virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3-D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME) supported with 4G LTE (where available).
- Full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist, and Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist and vehicle exit warning, can help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence.
