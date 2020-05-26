2021 Acura TLX built on dedicated sport sedan architecture with double wishbone front suspension

The 2021 Acura TLX, to be digitally revealed on Thursday, May 28, is built on an all-new, Acura-exclusive sport sedan platform. The new TLX’s dedicated architecture is designed for Type S levels of performance and includes a highly rigid body and a performance-focused chassis highlighted by the return of double wishbone front suspension.

The new TLX’s front suspension uses two wishbone-shaped control arms, in place of the more common Macpherson strut setup in many competing sport sedans, to deliver more precise control of wheel camber, caster and toe angles, and to maximize tire-to-ground contact for exceptional handling precision and cornering grip. Due to its inherent performance-enhancing attributes, double wishbone suspension underpins the second-generation NSX supercar and was a staple of Acura performance products of the past, including the Legend (1986-1995), Integra (1990-2001), TL and TL Type S (1996-2014), and first-generation NSX (1991-2005).

The new TLX will make its public debut in a short film viewable at acura.com/2021-TLX on Thursday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

SOURCE: Acura