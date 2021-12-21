2021-22 Tesla Model Y earns highest IIHS accolade

The 2021-22 Tesla Model Y, a midsize luxury SUV, qualifies for a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The 2021-22 Tesla Model Y, a midsize luxury SUV, qualifies for a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for either of the Institute’s two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

Model Y vehicles built after April 2021 meet all the criteria for the “plus.” Following a conversion to a camera only system, the standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. The two available headlight systems earn good and acceptable ratings.

Separately, the standard front crash prevention system on 2021-22 Tesla Model 3 vehicles built after April 2021 also earns a superior rating in both crash avoidance tests, following a software update. Vehicles built earlier earn an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation.

SOURCE: IIHS