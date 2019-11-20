2020 Volvo S60 improves headlights, earns highest safety award

The 2020 Volvo S60 earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety following improvements to its optional curve-adaptive headlights. The midsize luxury car qualifies for the award only when equipped with those specific headlights.

The S60’s optional curve-adaptive LED reflector headlights improved to a good rating on vehicles built after May 2019. The same headlights on models built earlier rate only marginal, as do the S60’s base headlights, static LEDs.

A good headlight rating is one of several requirements for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. A vehicle must also earn good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations and an advanced or superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention.

The S60 earns good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

The S60 comes standard with a superior-rated vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention system. In track tests, the system avoided a collision with a fixed object representing the rear of another vehicle in the 12 mph test, and it reduced its impact speed by an average of 22 mph in the 25 mph test.

Pedestrian front crash prevention doesn’t factor into 2019 safety award criteria, but the S60 has been evaluated and earns a superior rating for its standard system. In four of six pedestrian scenarios, the S60 avoided a collision completely. When tested at 25 mph in the crossing child scenario, the S60 reduced its impact speed by an average of 19 mph. When tested at 37 mph in the parallel adult scenario, the S60 reduced its impact speed by an average of 27 mph.

Pedestrian crash prevention ratings will factor into IIHS award criteria for the first time in 2020.

