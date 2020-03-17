2020 Toyota GR Supra 2.0L

THE TOYOTA GR SUPRA has made a remarkable impact in its first year on sale, affirming its status as a sports car in its purest form, designed and engineered for the joy of driving. As the first global model to be developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, it has drawn on Toyota’s sports car heritage while exploring new horizons of handling and performance.

Now the range is being extended in Europe for the first time with the established 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine being joined by a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo unit.

The new 2.0-litre engine widens GR Supra’s market appeal and, being lighter and more compact than the 3.0-litre unit, improves the car’s inertia characteristics and chassis balance for even sharper handling.

Where weight is concerned, the entry-level GR Supra 2.0 weighs 100 kg less than its 3.0-litre equivalent, a saving that further strengthens the car’s dynamic performance. The engine’s shorter length means its mass is located closer to the centre of the car, supporting an ideal front/rear balance and better inertia characteristics.

Although power is less – 258 DIN hp/190 kW – the engine’s performance is rewarding, supported by a muscular 400 Nm of torque available across a wide range of engine speeds, harnessed through an eight-speed, rapid-shifting ZF automatic transmission. Nought to 100 km/h can be accomplished in just 5.2 seconds with GR Supra’s launch control system, and top speed matches the 3.0-litre model at an electronically governed 250 km/h.

Production of the Toyota GR Supra 2.0 began in January with first deliveries to European customers from March.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota