2020 Supra makes first public appearance at 2019 Chicago Auto Show

At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, visitors will experience Toyota’s full vehicle lineup of cars, trucks and SUVs, including the 2020 GR Supra, which made its world debut in Detroit last month. The 2020 Tacoma, 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, 2019 RAV4, 2019 Prius AWD-e and Tundra PIE Pro will be amongst the vehicles in the 44,980 square-foot display, along with technology demonstrations and special guest appearances. The Chicago Auto Show takes place February 9-18 at McCormick Place.

Tacom-ing soon! For more information on the 2020 Toyota Tacoma, fans can tune in to the Toyota Press Conference at 10 a.m. CST, Thursday, February 7 here: https://livestream.com/Toyota/CAS2019.

Following its Detroit debut, the 2020 GR Supra will make its first appearance in Chicago. More than 20 years in the making, the 2020 GR Supra is the first global Toyota GAZOO Racing model with design inspired by Calty’s FT-1 Concept. The Supra goes on sale this summer and the first 1,500 vehicles will be Launch Edition models. The new Supra will feature an exhilarating blend of power, precision and agility thanks to a rear wheel design with a low center of gravity and optimal weight balance. The 2020 model will be powered by a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine and its 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbo six will produce 335 hp and 365 lb.-ft. of torque and will be teamed with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition melds exclusive design with added function, honoring the iconic vehicle’s adventurous 60+ year history. The limited-edition vehicle features exclusive exterior and interior trim, a vintage-style Land Cruiser exterior badge and special bronze-colored, forged-aluminum BBS wheels with a “Toyota” center cap.

Blending luxury with capability, the new vehicle has a 381 horsepower 5.7-liter DOHC V8 engine, 8-speed transmission, full capability 4-wheel drive with advanced chassis control. Standard features will include Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, CRAWL Control and Off-Road Turn Assist. only be a limited number of Heritage Editions available when it goes on sale in the summer of 2019.

Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 features an entirely reimagined design, enhanced performance and fuel efficiency thanks to the implementation of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and two new powertrains. From multimedia technology to smarter all-wheel drive and a more efficient hybrid powertrain, the Toyota RAV4 is brimming with high-tech that works seamlessly and conveniently to deliver a rewarding driving and ownership experience. Every 2019 RAV4 model is equipped with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capability and Entune 3.0 Audio.

SOURCE: Toyota