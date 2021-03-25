2020 Mitsubishi Outlander: more standard safety features and interior upgrades enhance popular package

The intrepid and adventurous Mitsubishi Outlander enters 2020 with increased availability of driver assistance and safety equipment, new infotainment technology and small added luxuries that leave a big impression in an already-celebrated crossover utility vehicle (CUV).

The Outlander is built with families, road-trips, versatility and utility in mind, as well as every potential trip in between. A practical and spacious CUV body style mixed with angular, sleek and modern looks helps Outlander exude style and purpose. Coupled with Mitsubishi’s legendary Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel-drive system – developed on championship-winning rally and off-road racing vehicles to automatically distribute driving torque between the front and rear wheels – Outlander gets even better for 2020.

Efficient MIVEC Engines to Power Your Journey

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander offers two responsive and dynamic engines to help power you along your journey. Standard on the ES, SE, LE, SP and SEL trims is a 2.4-liter inline-four cylinder Mi-VEC engine offering 166 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 162 pound-feet of torque at 4,200 RPM. The 2.4L engine comes mated exclusively with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), providing the perfect mix of maximum performance coupled with optimal fuel economy.

Drivers looking for a more exhilarating driving experience can upgrade to the GT trim, which is offered exclusively with a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 224 horsepower at 6,250 RPM and 215 pound-feet of torque at 3,750 RPM. Paired with a conventional torque-converter six-speed automatic transmission, Outlander GT offers drivers the best combination of performance, fuel efficiency and rugged CUV capability in one compelling and affordable package.

Updated Super All-Wheel Control for All-Season Confidence

All 2020 Outlanders are available with Mitsubishi’s superior Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system. Driven by intelligent electronics, the system is revised for 2020.

The new lightweight S-AWC electronically distributes driving torque between front and rear wheels, along with Active Yaw Control (AYC). The new system offers enhanced tracking performance through cornering, and improves vehicle stability and steering response through the use of a yaw control sensor that precisely controls vehicle yaw rate by applying brake pressure on an inside wheel to pull the vehicle back into line for improved vehicle stability and dynamic composure.

Additionally, a driver-selectable push-button allows drivers to select from four distinct driving modes – the standard “NORMAL” mode, enhanced feel in slippery conditions with the “SNOW” setting, maximum control in “LOCK” and an “AWC ECO” mode that maximizes fuel efficiency by prioritizing drive to the front wheels and still switches in a split-second to all-wheel drive when multiple sensors determine its necessity.

Enhanced Availability of Key Safety Features

In addition to the heightened sense of driving confidence of an improved S-AWC system, additional active safety features enhance the Outlander’s value proposition and appeal. The 2020 model adds several advanced driver assistance systems as standard equipment on SE, LE, SEL and GT trims, including Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection (FCM)1, Lane Departure Warning (LDW)2 and Automatic High Beam Control (AHB)3.

Interior and Infotainment Refinements for a Better Driving Experience

All 2020 Outlanders come standard with three rows of seating, allowing for up to seven passengers to enjoy the journey. A three-person split bench seat in the middle and two fold-away independent rear seats give Outlander the flexibility to carry people and cargo in any number of configurations.

New for 2020, SE and above trims receive an updated eight-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system boasting redesigned graphics with a cleaner and more modern appearance. The new SDA screen, one-inch larger than last year, also features standard Apple CarPlayTM4 and Android AutoTM5 along with available SiriusXM6 satellite radio compatibility.

A newly optional Mitsubishi Power Sound System (MPSS) replaces the previous Rockford FosgateÒ audio system. Boasting a total of eight speakers with sound elements carefully constructed from premium materials including titanium and aluminum, the MPSS delivers a crisper, naturally clear and more accurate sound experience. The previous rear subwoofer has been eliminated, ensuring that rear cargo space is maximized.

Drivers will also notice redesigned climate controls that feature new ergonomically designed knobs for temperature adjustments. The knobs allow for quicker and easier use while on the go and also feature a new Sync button that quickly syncs temperature settings across both driver and passenger sides of the vehicle.

All Outlander trims also receive a newly standard driver seat power lumbar adjustment for increased comfort during long-distance driving. Second row passengers are also treated to a redesigned seat shape and an additional USB charging port in the rear console, bringing the total number of standard USB ports throughout the vehicle to three.

Continued Commitment to Safety

Along with 2020 Outlander’s expanded array of advanced driver assistance systems, it continues Mitsubishi’s commitment to building safe and dependable vehicles, maintaining its Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK winner7 status. In fact, Outlander has been rated a TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ since 2014, and the AWD variant has a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Fuel Economy and Efficiency

Front-drive four-cylinder Outlanders are rated at 25/30/27 city/highway/combined MPG9, while adding the S-AWC all-wheel drive drops the rating down to 24/29/26 MPG9. The top of the range GT trim with the V6 and standard S-AWC is rated at 20/27/22 MPG9.

Pricing, Models and Warranty

The 2020 Outlander is available in six unique and value-packed trim levels: base ES, SE, Limited Edition (LE), Special Edition (SP), SEL and the range-topping GT trim. S-AWC is available on the ES, SE, LE, SP and SEL trim levels for $2,000, and is standard on GT.

The base ES trim comes packed with standard features including a seven-inch touchscreen audio system with a rearview camera, power lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat, front automatic climate control and vents for the rear seats, standard third row seating and available Super All-Wheel Control.

Moving up to the SE trim nets buyers important standard safety features, including Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection (FCM)1, Lane Departure Warning (LDW)2 and Automatic High Beam Control (AHB)3. SE trim also includes an updated eight-inch SDA touchscreen with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink®, and a FAST-Key keyless entry and start system.

Upgrading to the LE trim, Outlander LE ups the ante with standard including standard Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Lane Change Assist (LCA),9 exclusive badging, sleek 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails and darkened exterior accents across the vehicle. Inside, Outlander LE boasts increased cabin comfort, including a power glass sunroof and modern black accents, while advanced safety features from the SE trim are carried over as well.

Buyers who select the SP trim will inherit features from the LE trim along with additional special touches, including exclusive black hood badging, black door handle covers; sporty front, side and rear air dams and a Special Edition badge to top off the vehicle.

Opting for the SEL trim, buyers will find additional safety and luxury features, including standard BSW, LCA and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)9 for added protection and peace of mind. Outlander SEL also offers standard leather-wrapped seating surfaces, and a power tailgate for the ultimate in convenience.

At the top of the chain, the GT trim offers buyers an upgraded driving experience in the form of a standard 224 horsepower V6 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Additional high-tech features include standard Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) that helps maintain a set distance with the vehicle ahead of you, a multi-view camera system that aids in maneuvering in tight situations, and standard LED low and high-beam headlights that help illuminate the path for every next adventure.

Each 2020 Outlander comes standard with one of the industry’s leading powertrain and new vehicle warranties: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.10

The Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. Automatic High Beam Headlights (AHB) now available on SE and LE trims, and the SEL Touring package. Apple CarPlay and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google, Android, Android Auto, Google Play, and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc. To use Android Auto on your phone screen, you’ll need an Android phone running 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher and the Android Auto app. ©2015 Sirius XM Radio, Inc., Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio, Inc. All rights reserved. The Mitsubishi Outlander has been recognized as a TOP SAFETY PICK OR TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) from the 2014 through 2019 model years consecutively. The award applies only to models equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights. EPA mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary. The Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems are driver aids only and are not substitutes for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, these systems may not detect other vehicles correctly. The 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty coverage terms are from the original in-service dates, and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi