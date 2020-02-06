2020 INFINITI Q60: Overview

The 2020 INFINITI Q60 continues to offer a daring exterior design, tailored interior and advanced technology that empowers the drive. For 2020, the INFINITI Q60 is again offered in three grade levels – PURE, LUXE and RED SPORT 400. Each is available in a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Power is provided by an advanced 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, which is available in two states of tune – 300 horsepower (PURE and LUXE) or 400 horsepower (RED SPORT 400).

Enhancements for the 2020 model year include:

A new generation INFINITI InTouch™ System with HD twin screen display, WiFi Hotspot and illuminated USB Type-C port

Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration

RED SPORT 400 models receive new red contrast interior stitching, genuine black carbon fiber trim with exclusive dark matte chrome accents, and redesigned paddle shifters

In addition, a new EDITION 30 Package is offered, which includes 19-inch dark-finished aluminum-alloy wheels with black center caps and 255/40R19 all-season tires, black mesh grille with dark chrome grille surround, dark chrome exterior trim, black mirror caps, graphite headliner and pillars, Black Maple Wood interior trim and illuminated EDITION 30 kickplates.

Powerful, elegant and daring design

The 2020 Q60 features INFINITI’s powerful design language with its daring curves, deep creases, and flowing lines intensifying its low, wide, powerful stance. The look is progressive and modern, yet dynamic and moving.

The Q60’s bold exterior expresses a powerful elegance through its daring proportions and taut, muscular lines and striking silhouette, which emphasize the Q60’s position as a powerful sports coupe. The Q60’s aggressive stance gives an impression of stability and driving potential, while its low center of gravity has a positive overall effect on driving dynamics.

The 2020 Q60 employs signature INFINITI design cues to communicate dynamism and a sense of fluid movement, representing a bold visual expression of the car’s performance potential. Signature design cues ensure that the Q60 remains instantly recognizable as an INFINITI, such as the double-arch grille and the crescent-shaped C-pillars that arc forward and emphasize the car’s in-motion appearance.

The signature LED headlights, employing light guide technology to spread light evenly on the road ahead, are designed to emulate the shape of the human eyelid, providing an alluring face to the car. The deep grille is inset from the body, communicating a strong connection to the Q60’s turbo engine offerings.

The Q60 features standard 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, while Q60 RED SPORT 400 models feature an exclusive 20-inch aluminum–alloy design. Rear-wheel drive RED SPORT 400 models feature wider wheels and tires at the rear, contributing to a more aggressive stance, while also improving handling with a higher capacity for lateral G-forces. The tight wheel gaps – the spaces between tires and wheel arches – further lower the visual volume of the car and give it a low, powerful stance.

