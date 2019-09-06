2020 Hyundai Palisade is a TOP SAFETY PICK+

The Hyundai Palisade, a new midsize SUV, earns a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with optional LED headlights.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle has to earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and be equipped with good headlights.

The 2020 Palisade, which is built on the same platform as the Kia Telluride, earns good ratings in the six IIHS crashworthiness tests. The standard front crash prevention system earns a superior rating — with an autobrake system that successfully avoided collisions in both the 12 and 25 mph IIHS track tests.

The vehicle earns a good rating for headlights when equipped with optional LED projectors. However, the base halogen headlights are rated marginal, which means models equipped with the base headlights don’t qualify for the either the TOP SAFETY PICK+ or the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award. Both headlight options include high-beam assist, a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

SOURCE: IIHS