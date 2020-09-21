2020 Ford Explorer earns Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+, the Institute’s highest honor

The 2020 Ford Explorer has earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+ for vehicles built after May 2020. Top Safety Pick+ is the Institute’s highest safety award.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+ award criteria includes six crashworthiness tests as well as ensuring minimum “acceptable or good” headlight ratings on vehicles that must come equipped with advanced driver-assist technologies that can help avoid or reduce a collision.

“Explorer is America’s all-time best-selling SUV and with that, our customers expect it to take their family on adventures everywhere – from school to our national parks,” said Lee Newcombe, Explorer marketing manager, Ford Motor Company. “This honor from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reaffirms the obsession of our entire team who work tirelessly toward the goal of helping our customers arrive at these places and everywhere else in between.”

As part of Ford’s commitment to advanced technologies, Explorer features the Ford Co-Pilot360™ suite of driver-assist features as standard equipment. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recognized Explorer in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Explorer aced all six areas of the Institute’s crashworthiness testing and is recognized for the lighting capabilities of its headlamps across all series levels.

The full suite of Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist features on the 2020 Ford Explorer include:

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking including: Pedestrian Detection Forward Collision Warning Dynamic Braking System

Blind Spot Information System

Rearview Camera

Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane-Keeping System

Auto High-Beam Headlamps

SOURCE: Ford