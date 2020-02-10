2020 Audi Q7 model line expands with entry 2.0-liter TFSI® variant

With the latest in innovative technologies including benchmark infotainment, as well as striking exterior and interior design enhancements, the new 2020 Audi Q7 model line expands its product offering with a 2.0-liter variant.

The Audi Q7 45 TFSI® is an accessible luxury SUV option, offering even more standard and available equipment, such as the new MMI® touch response system with navigation, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems including the new top view camera and adaptive cruise assist, at a similar price point to the outgoing 2019 model year.

Performance

The Audi Q7 with 2.0-liter, four-cylinder TFSI® engine delivers 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds.

Standard quattro® all-wheel drive offers precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles.

The Audi Q7 is paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission. Its eight gears provide quick and smooth shifts.

When equipped with the optional tow package, the Audi Q7 45 TFSI® has a 4,400-lb maximum towing capacity.

Exterior and interior design

The new large, octagonal Singleframe® grille with six vertical slats in chrome give the SUV a powerful stance.

Standard LED headlights with LED taillights and dynamic turn signals or available HD Matrix-design LED headlights with full LED taillights.

Standard 19″ 5-arm-star design wheels with all-season tires on available 20″ 5-spoke-turbine-design wheels with all-season tires.

The interior of the Q7 follows the design language set forth by the Audi Q8. The cockpit architecture harmonizes with the new MMI touch response® dual touchscreen display. An air vent strip spans the width of the dashboard, underlined by black panel elements and nearly uninterrupted inlays.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Audi