2020 Acura RDX: America’s retail best-selling compact luxury SUV earns highest possible safety award from IIHS

The 2020 Acura RDX has earned the highest possible safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2020 RDX qualified for TOP SAFETY PICK+ by earning a top rating of “GOOD” in all crashworthiness tests, a “SUPERIOR” rating for its Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), part of its standard AcuraWatch™ safety and driver-assistive technology, and standard “GOOD” rated headlights. The RDX is the number one retail-selling model in luxury’s largest segment, the number two luxury SUV in America, and the number three luxury model overall since going on-sale in June 20181.

Developed by the company’s U.S. R&D team, the 2020 RDX has the newest generation of Acura’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, new high-strength steel door stiffener rings, and for the first time, eight airbags, including new driver and front-passenger knee airbags. RDX also features the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, and Road Departure Mitigation. Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights help RDX achieve its best-in-class ratings.

To earn the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. It also needs available front crash prevention (standard on RDX) that earns an advanced or superior rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing and standard good- or acceptable- rated headlights.

This is the first generation of Acura RDX to be designed and developed in America. Like its predecessor, the 2020 RDX is manufactured in East Liberty, Ohio, using domestic and globally sourced parts, with the powertrain produced at the company’s plants in Ohio and Georgia.

SOURCE: Acura