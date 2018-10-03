2019 Transit Connect has highest overall epa-estimated fuel economy among small vans in the United States

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon can now add best-in-class highway and combined fuel economy to its long list of winning features. The 2019 Transit Connect has earned EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 24 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. These EPA-estimated highway and combined fuel economy ratings are best-in-class for gas-engine-powered vans.

Transit Connect Passenger Wagon’s class-leading ratings come via a new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with Auto Start-Stop paired to a new 8-speed automatic transmission – for responsive around-town performance and low-rpm highway cruising.

In addition, Transit Connect’s upcoming 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel – the only available diesel in the segment – is targeted to return an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg highway. Final EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2019 Transit Connect Passenger Wagon’s all-new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel are expected early next year; customer mileage will vary.

With room for five to seven passengers and offering easy conversion to cargo duty, the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon takes care of business with a versatility and maneuverability that make everyday adventures easy.

This wagon is one of the most affordable seven-passenger vehicles in the United States. The long-wheelbase model has more interior cargo volume behind the first row than the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, making the task of getting oversized items home a snap. And with a turning radius of just 38.3 feet for the short-wheelbase van, getting around busy streets is easy.

For those who need to tow a trailer, Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is expected to offer unsurpassed towing capability of 2,000 pounds when paired with the available trailer tow package.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect with 2.0-liter gas engine is on sale now.

SOURCE: Ford