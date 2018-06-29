2019 Silverado delivers more truck, more capability, more value

Today, Chevrolet announced that the 2019 Silverado LT will be larger, more capable, more fuel efficient and feature a starting at MSRP that is up to $700 less than the outgoing model.

“For more than 100 years, Chevrolet has developed a reputation for building trucks that offer incredible performance, capability and value,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet. “The next-gen Silverado continues that tradition — offering more interior and cargo room, higher towing and payload capabilities and a lower starting at MSRP on our highest volume model.”

The 2019 Silverado LT crew cab has a starting at MSRP $700 less than today’s truck, even with new standard equipment including an all-new 2.7L Turbo engine with 22 percent more torque than the 4.3L V-6 it replaces, an eight-speed automatic transmission, stop-start technology and active aero shutters.

The upscale and comprehensively equipped High Country also introduces a host of new standard equipment, including the 5.3L V-8 with new Dynamic Fuel Management, push-button start, stop-start technology, active aero shutters, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Advanced Trailering System, enhanced LED exterior lighting, dual exhaust outlets and class-exclusive power up/down tailgate — and a starting at MSRP increase of only $1,000.

Other available equipment introduced on the 2019 Silverado includes:

Z71 Off-road Equipment Package is now available on all models (and standard on Trail Boss models, which also feature a factory-installed 2-inch lifted suspension, Rancho™ monotube shocks and Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all-terrain tires). The Z71 package includes:

is now available on all models (and standard on Trail Boss models, which also feature a factory-installed 2-inch lifted suspension, Rancho™ monotube shocks and Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all-terrain tires). The Z71 package includes: Off-road tuned Rancho™ twin-tube shocks.

Electronic hill descent control.

Two-speed transfer case and automatic locking rear differential.

Skid plates for engine oil pan and transfer-case protection.

Heavy-duty air filter.

18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires.

Dual exhaust outlets for models equipped with V-8 engines.

Advanced, active-safety features , including:

, including: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert*.

Front and Rear Park Assist*.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert*.

Forward Collision Alert* and Following Distance Indicator*.

Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking*.

Front Pedestrian Braking*.

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning*.

Safety Alert Seat*.

IntelliBeam headlamps, high-beam assist.

Advanced technology features , including:

, including: GM-exclusive, 3 x 7-inch configurable color head-up display.

8-inch configurable driver information center.

Surround Vision*.

Rear Camera Mirror*

The next-gen Silverado is also larger than the outgoing model in virtually every dimension. For example, the Silverado crew cab, short box has 1.2 inches more total width, 1.5 inches more total height, 1.7 inches more total length and 3.9 inches more wheelbase.

As a result, the Silverado offers an additional 3 inches of cab length for all configurations, and up to 4 cubic feet more interior volume. It also offers the largest cargo volume of any full-size truck in short-bed, standard-bed and long-bed models. In fact, at 62.9 cubic feet, the Silverado short bed offers more cargo volume than the standard bed of the Ford F-150.

Despite the larger footprint, the Silverado is up to 450 pounds lighter than the outgoing truck (crew cab, short-bed models with the 5.3L V-8 and Max Towing Package), due to advanced manufacturing and the use of mixed materials.

The 2019 Silverado lineup also offers more choices than ever, including six engine/transmission combinations that give customers different combinations of performance, efficiency and value, as well as increased towing and payload capabilities:

Crew cab Silverado models increase in payload up to 14 percent, or 340 pounds.

The 4.3L V-6 now offer a maximum of 8,000 pounds towing, up 400 pounds (regular cab, rear-wheel-drive models).

The 5.3L V-8 with Max Towing Package now offers a maximum of 11,600 pounds towing, up 400 pounds (double-cab, rear-wheel-drive models).

For 2019, the 6.2L V-8 is now exclusively offered with four-wheel drive. Equipped with the Max Towing Package, it now delivers a maximum of 12,200 pounds towing, up 500 pounds from a similarly equipped 2018 model (double-cab, four-wheel-drive models).

The first engines to be produced will be the 5.3L V-8 equipped with an eight-speed automatic, and the 6.2L V-8 equipped with a 10-speed automatic. Both offer more than 5 percent improvement in city fuel economy, for an improvement of 1 mile per gallon based on EPA estimates.

Models equipped with the 5.3L V-8 and rear-wheel drive offer an EPA-estimated 17 miles per gallon city, 23 highway and 19 combined. Models equipped with four-wheel drive and the 6.2L V-8 offer an EPA-estimated 16 miles per gallon city, 20 highway and 17 combined.

EPA estimates for the other engines, including the all-new 2.7L Turbo and all-new Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel, are not yet available. However, both engines are expected to offer customers even greater fuel efficiency choices.

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO PRICING

(MSRP, including destination fee and excluding tax, title, license, optional equipment and dealer fees. 2WD unless otherwise noted)

Reg Cab

Long bed Double Cab Standard bed Crew Cab

Short bed Work Truck $29,795 $33,695 $36,095 Custom — $36,095 $38,495 Custom Trail Boss (4×4 only) — $40,995 $43,395 LT — $38,395 $40,795 RST — $40,295 $42,695 LT Trail Boss (4×4 only) — $47,395 $49,795 LTZ — $44,495 $46,895 High Country — — $54,495

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO ENGINE LINEUP

4.3L V-6

w/AFM (6-spd.) 5.3L V-8 w/AFM (6-spd.) 2.7L I-4 Turbo w/AFM (8-spd.) 5.3L V-8 w/DFM (8-spd.) 6.2L V-8 w/DFM (10-spd.) 3.0L I-6 Turbo-Diesel (10-spd.) Work Truck Std. Avail. — — — — Custom Std. Avail. — — — — Custom Trail Boss Std. Avail. — — — — LT — — Std. Avail. — Avail. RST — — Std. Avail. — Avail. LT Trail Boss — — — Std. — — LTZ — — — Std. Avail. Avail. High Country — — — — Std. Avail.

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO CAPABILITIES

4.3L V-6

w/AFM (6-spd.) 5.3L V-8 w/AFM (6-spd.) 2.7L I-4 Turbo w/AFM (8-spd.) 5.3L V-8 w/DFM (8-spd.) 6.2L V-8 w/DFM (10-spd.) 3.0L I-6 Turbo-Diesel (10-spd.) Horsepower 285 355 310 355 420 TBA Torque 305 383 348 383 460 TBA Max towing 8,000 11,000 7,200 11,600 12,200 TBA Max payload 2,500 2,430 2,280 2,190 2,100 TBA EPA-estimates (city/hwy/comb) N/A N/A N/A 17/23/19 16/20/17 N/A

