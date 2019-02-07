2019 Ram Chassis Cab trucks deliver most advanced connectivity, customization and audio technology to the segment

New 2019 Ram Chassis Cab line equipped with fourth-generation Uconnect system features enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone integrations

   February 7, 2019

Designed to be the most technologically advanced chassis cab trucks ever, the new Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cabs are loaded with an array of innovative and state-of-the-art features. The award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system offers new convenience and connected services, and keeps Ram truck customers connected internally to the truck and to the world through a 4G LTE Wi-Fi system — engaged and informed all while keeping hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab high-tech features include a new class-exclusive and easy-to-use 12-inch configurable touchscreen display and the new SiriusXM with 360L. The high-end 750-watt audio system from Harman Kardon features 17 speakers, personal device integration and in-vehicle connectivity.

Fourth-generation Uconnect Systems

Building upon the success of previous generations, the fourth-generation Uconnect system includes performance improvements with faster startup time and enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone integration. Uconnect systems provide Ram customers with a range of features and connectivity options to best suit their needs.

