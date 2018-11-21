2019 model Vitara range

First introduced in 2015, the Suzuki Vitara has earned high acclaim for its stylish, city oriented design, compact and easy to manage dimensions, good on-road performance and genuine off-road capability. For 2019, the Vitara receives various styling upgrades, new engines and an even higher level of technology and safety features.

The Vitara expresses Suzuki’s SUV styling heritage in a strong looking design. The clamshell bonnet (a hallmark of Vitara models) gives the front end a look of solidity, and a trapezoid front bumper indicates a powerful grip on the ground. The 2019 model incorporates a new, more elegant front face with redesigned grille and lower bumper and the rear lamps have now been redesigned with a distinctive LED display.

For the interior, a new seat trim design is utilised for the range and suede seat fabric is fitted on SZ5 models; the upper instrument panel is upgraded to a soft touch material and the instrument cluster now features a central colour information display.

A full standard equipment table for the Vitara range is listed at the end of this press pack and also on the media website.

Standard equipment for all Vitara models is comprehensive and the SZ4 model includes seven airbags, alloy wheels, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control with speed limiter, auto air conditioning and front and rear electric windows.

SOURCE: Suzuki