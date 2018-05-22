2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan

New engine, 48V electrical system, fully variable all-wheel drive, larger brakes, and more equipment features: the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan. The centerpiece of the new E 53 Sedan is the electrified AMG- enhanced 3.0L in-line 6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost featuring an electric auxiliary compressor. The in-line 6-cylinder engine generates an output of 429 hp and delivers a peak torque of 384 lb-ft which is supplemented with an electric EQ Boost starter generator. Other technical highlights include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan joins the new AMG E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet models, and replaces the previous AMG E 43 Sedan model. The AMG E 53 Sedan will be available as a 2019 model year in the U.S. by late 2018.

The now fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines optimal traction for dynamic driving fun with a high level of driving safety in all conditions: in the dry, in the wet or in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture.

Higher top speed, larger brakes

The AMG Driver’s Package for the first time allows increasing the electronically limited top speed in the new E 53 models to 130 mph. The standard AMG Sport Braking system was adapted to the added power and performance: The front axle features cross-drilled and vented 14.2″ brake discs with four-piston fixed callipers and AMG lettering, the rear axle is fitted with 14.2″ discs with single-piston floating callipers.

Power bulges and round twin tailpipe embellishers

The E 53 Sedan is easily distinguished by a new hood featuring two, striking power domes while the round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome (in black chrome with Night package) stand out. The rear bumper is characterized by a new and sportier diffuser look. The dynamic appearance is rounded off by new optional 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimized twin five-spoke design.

Interior with innovative control and display concept

The interior of the new AMG E 53 Sedan welcomes passengers with model- specific equipment features, luxurious materials and the innovative control and display concept of the E-Class. The synthesis of exclusivity and sportiness is also emphasized by the available AMG Performance Seats with an AMG- specific upholstery layout, and available AMG Carbon Fiber trim.

The standard Widescreen Cockpit includes a large display with virtual instruments in the direct field of vision of the driver that serves as the instrument cluster, as well as a 12.3″ central display above the center console for the infotainment system. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and consequently emphasize the horizontal orientation of the interior design.

New AMG Performance steering wheel

The new, standard-fit AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather with red 12 o’clock marking offers extensive individualization options such as DINAMICA or Black Piano Lacquer trim. Many functions such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC can be activated with the controls in the horizontal steering wheel spokes. The touch-sensitive Touch Control buttons respond to swiping motions and enable the driver to control the entire infotainment system without having to take his/her hands off the steering wheel.

The infotainment system can also be operated via the touchpad with Controller in the center console and by voice control. Voice control has been extended to include vehicle functions. It now also controls the air conditioning and seat heating/ventilation, interior lights and more.

Six-cylinder in-line engine with EQ Boost starter generator

The new AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost engine of the E 53 models is characterized by top performance and intelligent electrification. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. This innovation, as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger, all have the same goal: to enhance driving dynamics, while at the same time reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

High torque without lag

Supported by the EQ Boost starter-alternator, the electric auxiliary compressor builds up a high charge pressure, without any delay, for a faster increase in torque for acceleration until the large exhaust gas turbocharger is deployed. As a result, the 3.0-liter engine reacts extremely spontaneously and provides an immediate response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the high level of refinement of the six-cylinder in-line engine.

Paving the way for hybrid functions: 48V on-board electrical system

The power for the 48V on-board electrical system is generated by the EQ Boost starter generator. The conventional 12V electrical system is likewise supplied from the new network – by means of a DC/DC converter. The 48V battery increases the overall battery capacity in the vehicle, which allows supplying more electrical energy. The existing 12V system supplies power to accessories such as lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.

Hybrid functions thanks to EQ Boost starter-alternator

The EQ Boost starter generator is a key component of the 48V system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control.

The hybrid functions include boost with up to 21 hp of output and 184 lb-ft of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

Short shift times, high efficiency: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

The new 3.0-liter in-line engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. Whether automatic or initiated by the driver using the steering wheel shift paddles, upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the “Sport+” and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very responsive.

Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

With the five DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes “Eco,” “Comfort,” “Sport,” “Sport+” and “Individual,” the driver can tailor the characteristics of the new 53-series models even further to suit personal preferences at the press of a button. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. This modifies key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, the driver has the option of pressing the “M” button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.

Independent AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL

Increased agility, neutral cornering performance and greater traction come courtesy of the AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROLdeveloped in Affalterbach. The multi-chamber air suspension with particularly sporty spring/damper set-up and continuously adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) combines outstanding driving dynamics with high ride comfort. A harder spring rate, for example, when cornering and braking, effectively reduces body roll.

The damping at each wheel is adjusted to suit the current driving situation and the condition of the road. This is done rapidly and precisely, using two separate valves for the rebound and compression forces in the dampers. The damping characteristics can also be preselected in three modes, “Comfort,” “Sport” and “Sport+,” allowing a significantly more noticeable differentiation between excellent long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics.

Technical data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG E 53

Sedan Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe Mercedes-AMG E 53

Cabriolet Engine AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6

Turbo Engine with EQ Boost AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6

Turbo Engine with EQ Boost AMG-enhanced 3.0L I6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost Displacement 2,999 cc 2,999 cc 2,999 cc Power output hp 429 @ 6,100 rpm 429 hp @ 6,100 rpm 429 hp @ 6,100 rpm Add. Output with EQ Boost 21 hp 21 hp 21 hp Peak torque 384 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 5,800

rpm 384 lb-ft at 1,800-

5,800 rpm 384 lb-ft at 1,800-5,800 rpm Add. torque with EQ Boost 184 lb-ft 184 lb-ft 184 lb-ft Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque

distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque

distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G Acceleration 0-60 mph 4.4 s (est) 4.3 s (est) 4.4 s (est) Top Speed 130 mph* 130 mph* 130 mph*

*electronically limited

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.