2019 INFINITI QX60 earns top safety ratings

The 2019 INFINITI QX60 luxury crossover was recently awarded Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), as well as a 5-star overall vehicle safety rating as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

“The safety of our customers and their passengers is one of our top priorities. The award-winning QX60 offers a combination of family-oriented features as well as a welcoming, carefully crafted design inside and out,” said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President, INFINITI Americas. “We are pleased with IIHS and NHTSA’s recognition of our efforts to develop some of the safest cars on the road.”

Standard on all QX60 models is a breakthrough technology designed especially for active families – Rear Door Alert. The new Rear Door Alert system, first introduced on the 2018 QX60, can help remind customers of things that may be forgotten in the rear seat, such as pets, valuables, dry cleaning, groceries and more. Other available driver assist technologies include: Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection; Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention; Backup Collision Intervention; Blind Spot Intervention; and Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range). Also offered are the advanced Predictive Forward Collision Warning system and Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection.

SOURCE: INFINITI