2019 global business event of China largest passenger car exporter is coming

Chery registered an export volume of 127,000 units in 2018, up 18 percent year on year, ranking first among Chinese passenger vehicle exporters for the 16th consecutive year. After soaring amid the industrial slump, Chery and its overseas dealers will usher in 2019 Chery global Business Conference.

“Embrace Challenge” 2019 Chery Global Business Conference will soon take place in Ningbo from April 16 to 20, 2019. Then representatives from over 200 overseas dealers and over 50 overseas media outlets will gather to discuss how to cope with changeable 2019.

Embracing challenges is a positive attitude, as well as a reflection of Chery’s confidence in working with its overseas dealers to cope with challenges. 2019 Chery Global Business Conference with an all-inclusive schedule will make Chery’s overseas dealers feel the source power of Chery’s strong confidence. The schedule will begin on April 16 with a visit to Auto Shanghai where Chery’s overseas dealers and overseas media will experience Chery’s advanced technology, development strategy and brand charm at close range. On April 17, they will reach Ningbo, the host city of the conference via Hangzhou Bay Cross-sea Bridge, and visit Ningbo Zhoushan Port to experience the dramatic changes of China. From April 18 to 20, they will attend a series of activities, including business seminar, test riding/driving, product survey and trade promotion, to share Chery’s outcomes of overseas development and offer advice on Chery’s overseas development.

In 2019, Chery will continue to deepen its global strategy and overseas market operations, pool strength to achieve breakthrough in key markets, create a new “point-to-area” prospect and reach a new level.

China has an agreeable climate in April. Let’s meet in Ningbo on April 17 to witness the branded event of Chery. It is going to be a inspiring journey of global Chery colleagues.

SOURCE: Chery