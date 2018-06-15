2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit debuts at National Sheriffs’ Association Show in New Orleans

Dodge is taking its new Durango Pursuit to the Big Easy, introducing the new 2019 model at the 2018 National Sheriffs’ Association Show, June 15-19 in New Orleans.

“Dodge already leads the police pursuit sedan business with the proven Charger Pursuit, and we believe the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit SUV will expand our appeal to an even broader audience and take our game to the next level in terms of performance,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge//SRT, Chrysler, and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Durango gives law enforcement agencies even more of what they want: a more spacious interior room, a higher ride height, HEMI® V-8 performance and efficiency.”

New for 2019, the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit features a new front fascia with integrated brake-cooling air ducts for improved brake performance and durability. Durango Pursuit also now features a performance-tuned, load-leveling suspension to bolster control and stability, enhancing its Pursuit-level driving capabilities.

The 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit offers the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at 293 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque or the available 5.7L HEMI V-8 rated at a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque. All Durango Pursuit models are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD). Dodge Durango Pursuit V-8 models include the segment’s most technologically advanced AWD system with a segment-exclusive active transfer case to improve real-world fuel economy while also enhancing the vehicle’s traction and handling.

The legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 is the same powertrain combination most commonly deployed in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the top-selling police sedan in the U.S. market. The Durango Pursuit also offers a two-speed transfer case for true low-range off-road capability and incorporates larger, heavy-duty anti-lock brakes that deliver a 60-0 mile per hour (mph) stopping distance of 134 feet.

Additional highlights for 2019 include a performance-tuned suspension, load-leveling NIVOMAT shocks, 13.8-inch front and 13-inch rear pursuit-rated brake package, front- and rear-stabilizer bars and 18-inch tires on aluminum wheels. Other highlights include ParkView rear backup camera with ParkSense, spot lamp wiring prep package, red/white auxiliary dome lamp, 220-amp alternator, 800 cold cranking amp (CCA) battery (with V-8 engine only), heavy-duty oil cooler and water pump, power locking fuel filler door, 8-way power adjusting driver seat controls, certified speedometer and class-exclusive K-9-friendly Tri-Zone interior control.

2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit models earned an EPA-estimated 25 miles per gallon (mpg) highway with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and 22 mpg highway with the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine. Durango Pursuit V-8 can tow a best-in-class 7,200 lbs. and offers standard trailer sway control. Durango Pursuit features the segment’s longest wheelbase at 120 inches for added stability and handling. A spare tire is mounted under the vehicle, maximizing interior cargo space and accessibility, while offering 8.1 inches of ground clearance for added off-road capability.

The 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit will be available for orders later this summer. For more information, law enforcement agencies should call (800) 999-3533.

