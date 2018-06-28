2019 Chevrolet Volt charges quicker, improves convenience

A new 7.2 kW charging system on the 2019 Chevrolet Volt cuts recharging times nearly in half by adding about twice the all-electric driving range per hour of charge.

The new system headlines a number of additional enhancements for the 2019 Volt and increases the vehicle’s all-electric utility for owners who take advantage of “opportunity charging,” or plugging in around town to top off the battery charge.

“With about twice the range added during 240V Level 2 charging sessions, the 2019 Volt’s 7.2 kW system makes opportunity charging more worthwhile,” said Jesse Ortega, chief engineer, Chevrolet Electric Vehicles. “It effectively extends the vehicle’s all-electric driving range, while providing about twice the range for the money when plugging in at public facilities that charge by the hour.”

With the new 7.2 kW system, a complete recharge can be achieved in as little as 2.3 hours with a 240-volt outlet and supporting hardware. The new system is standard on the 2019 Volt Premier model and available on the LT trim. A 3.6 kW charger is standard on the Volt LT.

The new charging system complements the Volt’s extended-range electric propulsion system, which with a full tank of gas and a full charge offers an EPA-estimated 53 miles of pure EV range and 106 MPGe, or gasoline equivalent. When the Volt’s battery runs low, a gas-powered generator kicks in to extend the driving range to a total of 420 miles (675 km) on a full tank.

Improved owner experience

In addition to the new charging system, the 2019 Volt offers a number of enhancements designed to improve convenience and help owners get more out of their all-electric driving experience.

For those in colder climates who want to use as little gas as possible, the 2019 Volt allows activation of the automatic engine-assisted heating system to be deferred until much lower temperatures — minus 13 degrees F / minus 25 degrees C — for more all-electric operation.

The 2019 Volt also features new Low and Regen on Demand profiles that enable increased regenerative braking capability when drivers let off the accelerator pedal. The feature helps the vehicle achieve its class-leading EV range, and the updates come with an improved driving feel with smoother operation when slowing.

A new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen incorporates a new Energy App. The app’s Impacts Screen shows drivers how driving style, route, weather conditions and cabin comfort setting may affect range and conveys the impact more intuitively based on mileage rather than the previous numerical “score.” Drivers will enjoy having more information about their efficiencies and can aim to eke out every EV mile possible.

The 2019 Volt also introduces its first power driver’s seat. The six-way seat is standard on Premier and available on LT models.

Additional changes and updates:

GM’s continuing evolution of the pedestrian alert system, first deployed in 2011, now using front and rear speakers to provide audible alerts when operating at slow speeds.

A new digital rearview camera replaces the previous analog system.

New driver-switchable Adaptive Cruise Control allows the choice of conventional cruise control or adaptive cruise control.

New tire fill alert sounds a horn when full tire pressure is achieved.

New, decorative seating patterns are offered on cloth seats.

New Power Convenience Package available on LT adds a power driver seat in addition to all content offered on the Comfort Package.

Wireless charging pad for compatible phones is relocated ahead of the shifter for easier use (available with navigation radio).

New Pacific Blue Metallic exterior color is available.

New Jet Black/Porcelain Blue interior is offered on Premier.

Available dealer-installed blackout package includes sport pedals, black front/rear bowtie emblems and 17-inch machined-aluminum wheels with black-painted pockets.

“The 2019 Volt’s enhancements give customers more of what they love with the vehicle and make it even more useful as an everyday electric vehicle,” said Ortega. “It’s a more seamless experience than ever.”

Availability

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt goes on sale this fall.

FAST FACT: Volt owners have driven more than 2.8 billion EV miles, saving more than 108 million gallons of gas.

