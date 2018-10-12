2019 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO makes US debut on display at Road Atlanta Petit Le Mans

The 2019 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO makes its U.S. debut this week, Oct. 12-13, on display at Road Atlanta following its global debut at the Paris Motor Show on Oct. 2. The latest model from Audi Sport incorporates learnings from Audi drivers and race teams, and will be available for U.S. customers in December.

“We’ve put even greater focus on our customers, gathered information from our Audi Sport teams and used our learnings from the successful competition model to create this evolved version of the R8 LMS GT3,” said Michael-Julius Renz, managing director of Audi Sport GmbH.

In designing the R8 LMS GT3, Audi Sport focused on optimizing aerodynamics and brake cooling to provide greater consistency under dynamic driving conditions, and increased strength of transmission elements. The vehicle also features substantial modifications to the overall concept and longer service intervals for the clutch and transmission. All of these factors contribute to higher performance efficiencies while lowering overall operating cost.

In addition to featuring the U.S. debut of the R8 LMS GT3 EVO, this weekend’s race will serve as the finale of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship with Audi teams competing for victory. Magnus Racing with drivers John Potter, Andy Lally and Andrew Davis, and the team Montaplast by Land Motorsport with drivers Daniel Morad, Christopher Mies and Sheldon van der Linde, will race in their R8 LMS GT3 models.

The 2019 R8 LMS GT3 EVO will be available for sale in the U.S. in December for $514,900. The EVO body kit will also be available in December for current owners of existing R8 LMS GT3 models at $34,900 along with a recommended transmission/gearbox update at $9,900.

SOURCE: Audi