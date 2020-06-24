2019 Audi e-tron SUV wins 2020 ‘Wards 10 Best Interiors’ award

Audi of America today announced the 2019 Audi e-tron SUV was named one of the 2020 “Wards 10 Best Interiors” award winners. The first fully electric Audi vehicle, the e-tron is a true premium midsize SUV, built with everyday performance and functionality in mind.

Like other Audi vehicles, the e-tron integrates premium materials and fit and finish as well as cutting-edge technologies like the Virtual Cockpit instruments display, head-up display, dual-screen MMI® infotainment with natural speech recognition, built-in Amazon Alexa, Integrated Toll Module and capacitive-sensing steering wheel. The e-tron also comes with unique touches like its stationary digital gear selector that serves as a hand rest when operating the MMI® with haptic touch displays, open-pore burled walnut trim, leather seating surfaces with technical stitching influenced by circuit boards and a three-dimensional dashboard designed to provide tranquility through its minimalist, clean design and quiet, serene cabin.

Additionally, the Audi e-tron has appointments luxury buyers expect with its available heated, ventilated and massaging front seats and heated rear seats, and available four-zone automatic climate control.

“This is a beautifully executed interior with matte-finish wood, supple leather and a metallic palm-rest shifter that is handsome, ergonomically easy to use and unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Tom Murphy, WardsAuto managing editor. “The Pearl Beige interior makes the e-tron a sanctuary of relaxation, a place to unwind after a hectic day, while the all-electric drivetrain hums away in near silence. Yes, Audi continues to show us the way of future luxury interiors, even in the age of electrification.”

“The Audi e-tron SUV offers all of the premium amenities one would expect of an Audi with the nearly silent, immediate torque that is inherent with an EV,” said Filip Brabec, VP of Product Planning, Audi of America. “With the e-tron, Audi continues its commitment to using the highest-quality materials together with smart packaging, always aiming to capture our customers’ imaginations. We’re proud to see Wards recognize the e-tron with a 10 Best Interiors award, a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our designers and engineers.”

As functional as it is luxurious, the Audi e-tron is capable of hauling 57 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seats folded.

The Audi e-tron is powered by two asynchronous electric motors that produce up to 402 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque in boost mode. With its electric quattro® all-wheel drive, the Audi e-tron is capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds. Its 95 kWh battery allows the 2019 Audi e-tron SUV to travel an EPA-estimated 204 miles between charges, and the e-tron can recharge about 80% of its battery energy in just 30 minutes using 150 kW high-speed public charging.

The Audi e-tron is assembled in a certified carbon-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium, as evaluated by agency Vincotte. For Wards’ evaluation, industry analysts evaluated a 2019 model. The e-tron will be joined by the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback later this year. Audi is planning approximately 30 electrified vehicles expected to go on sale globally by 2025.

For more information about the 2020 Wards 10 Best Interiors awards, visit https://www.wardsauto.com/10-best-interiors/.

SOURCE: Audi